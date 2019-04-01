Nigeria LNG : NLNG celebrates first Scholars Day

10 October, 2018

Port-Harcourt

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), today in Port Harcourt, celebrated its first NLNG Scholars Day, in commemoration of its interventions in education through scholarships.

NLNG offers Post-Primary, Undergraduate and Post-Graduate scholarships to students in her host communities and across the country.

Speaking on the key success factors of the scholarships, Deputy Managing Director of NLNG, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, said 'First, NLNG has brought together the old and new beneficiaries of her various Scholarship schemes in the First NLNG's scholars day to commemorate and celebrate our intervention in education in Nigeria. Secondly, we have brought youths together, people who are our hope for the future to give support to one another, rub minds and raise ideas on how to make the NLNG scholarship experience better.

'We are excited because we see all sorts of possibilities in your eyes; possibilities that will engender prosperity in our great country, Nigeria. In the country at the moment, there is enormous clamour for more involvement of youths in leadership positions, both in the private and public sector, to help build our great country. The transformation of our nation cannot succeed without youths, like you, that is why NLNG continues to invest in Nigerian youths in order to secure the future of the country and help build a better Nigeria, in line with her corporate vision,' he added.

Mai-Bornu also said NLNG started its education intervention programme for its host communities in 1998 with the Undergraduates Scholarship Scheme which was later expanded to include students from other parts of the country in 2003. He added that NLNG has awarded scholarships to 2,956 undergraduates in various universities in Nigeria.

'The NLNG Post-Primary Scholarship started in 2012 to help high performing Primary six pupils in our host communities to access secondary education. The scheme started with 28 beneficiaries and in 2017, this number grew to 222 beneficiaries with a total sum of about N800 million spent to date. Twenty-six [26] of the pioneer scholars of this scheme completed their secondary education in June this year and some have been admitted into various courses in different universities.

​'The NLNG Post Graduate Scholarship programme was put in place to support the emergence of Nigerian experts in such fields as Environmental Studies, Engineering, Management, Accountancy, Economics, Information Technology, Geology, Banking, Law and Medicine. The scheme was launched in October 2012 with an annual intake of between 10 and 15 beneficiaries to study in leading universities in the United Kingdom. The value of the scholarship is between USD$45,000 and USD$67,500 per awardee each year, depending on the course of study. Fifty six (56) young Nigerians have so far benefited from this scholarship. The twelve (12) scholarships to be awarded today will bring the total number of beneficiaries of this particular programme to sixty-eight [68]. NLNG will be spending about NGN200million to cater for tuition, accommodation, living expenses and return tickets to and from UK for all beneficiaries; bringing the total expenditure on this scheme since inception to about NGN1.2 billion,' he stated.

He said there was so much narrative around what NLNG was doing in helping to secure the Nigerian youth's future that it was easy to lose sight of why NLNG is doing this adding that 'simply put, we are investing in resources with potentials and the most promising returns. Those resources are the youths.'

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by NNPC (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr. l (10.4%).

