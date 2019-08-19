Log in
Nigeria cbank head meets London fund managers -sources

08/19/2019 | 06:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele speaks during the monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele met fund managers in London last week to lure investors back into the local naira currency, two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

Authorities are hoping to boost liquidity on the forex market after the naira weakened.

Emefiele told investors that currency stability would continue, a fund manager and a banking source said. The naira weakened to 364 last week as oil prices fell.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and John Stonestreet)
