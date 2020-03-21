Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria central bank devalues official FX rate by 15% after trade with local bank -traders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 05:51am EDT
Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefis the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja

The Nigerian central bank devalued the official currency rate by 15% on Friday, in a move to converge a multiple exchange rate regime which it has used to manage pressure on the naira, traders said.

The currency in Nigeria, which is Africa's biggest economy and relies on crude sales for 90% of foreign exchange earnings, has come under pressure after oil prices plunged following a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over a deeper production cut. The coronavirus outbreak has also hit global demand for oil.

The central bank on Friday sold the U.S. dollar to local Jaiz Bank at 360 naira on the official market, weaker than the 306 where it was previously pegged for more than two years, traders said.

Traders said no quotes were shown on Friday for the naira on the official market, which is supported by the central bank. Previously, traders had refused to show quotes on the over-the-counter spot market after the bank vowed to crack down on speculators.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment on the currency adjustment. Jaiz Bank also declined comment.

The adjustment comes after the impact of the oil price plunge spread across asset classes in Nigeria, causing investors to widen spreads on the bond market, sell stocks and weaken the country's dollar reserves.

Last week JP Morgan said it expected Nigeria to devalue its currency by around 10% to 400 naira for the over-the-counter spot market widely quoted by foreign investors by the end of June.

FX RATE CONVERGENCE

Currency analysts at one Nigerian asset manager said Friday's adjustment signalled that the central bank favoured a convergence of its multiple exchange rates in order to realign the currency as an effective tool for resource allocation.

Nigeria has operated a multiple exchange rate regime for years, which it has used to manage pressure on the currency. On the over-the-counter spot market few trades were done on Friday at 380 naira on thin liquidity, against 370 in the previous session, traders said.

The bank also adjusted the forex rate for exchange bureaux to 380 naira per dollar from 360, in a sign it wanted to achieve a uniform exchange rate for the currency, said Aminu Gwadade, head of the exchange bureaux association.

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who supports a strong currency, backed by President Muhammadu Buhari, has resisted calls for a devaluation, saying that market fundamentals do not support such move.

But he has been burning through its reserve of $36 billion, which is now down 16% from a year ago, to prop up the naira.

Since the virus outbreak, which started in China, spread to Nigeria local importers have been front-loading dollar demand.

Ratings agency Fitch has said that Nigeria's B+ rating, which has a negative outlook, could face problems if a prolonged attempt to defend the country's currency peg ate heavily into its international reserves.

On Wednesday, Emefiele said he will inject $3.27 billion to boost local production and stimulate the economy.

Nigeria has reported 12 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths so far.

By Chijioke Ohuocha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aUK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers
RE
07:24aEU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules
RE
07:12aLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
06:31aSouth Africa's Tsogo Sun to close 36 hotels as demand collapses
RE
06:11aAfrica's eSwatini delivers 100 bps rate cut amid COVID-19 outbreak
RE
05:55aMeal Distribution During School Closure
PU
05:55aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Response to COVID-19
PU
05:51aNigeria central bank devalues official FX rate by 15% after trade with local bank -traders
RE
05:45aSouth African Airways cancels more flights as funds run dry
RE
05:45aCoronavirus-Triggered Downturn Could Cost 5 Million U.S. Jobs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group