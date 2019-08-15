Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria central bank eyes second debt sale in a week to lure foreign investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:42am EDT

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank plans to auction 150 billion naira ($489.5 mln) of open market bills on Thursday, traders said, its second bill sale in a week as the country seeks to attract more foreign investors.

The bank last month shifted policy to try to force banks to lend to help revive an economy stuck with low growth after a recent recession. But with falling oil prices and foreign investors taking profits, the naira is regaining focus.

The central bank planned to sell the bills with maturities from 84-day to 350-day, traders said, after the bank auctioned 34.4 billion naira in treasury bills on Wednesday at higher rates. Last week, the bank sold 100 billion naira in bills.

Pressure has been building on the naira currency as oil prices drop and foreign investors book profits on local bonds in response to yields which have fallen from as high as 18% a year ago.

In a further sign of pressure on the currency, President Muhammadu Buhari told the central bank on Tuesday to stop providing funding for food imports, his spokesman said.

The naira was quoted at 364 on Thursday on thin liquidity, traders said, a level where it has traded this week. It eased to 364 per dollar on Friday, from a quote of 363.50 as falling oil prices tightened liquidity on the currency market.

A dollar shortage was initially caused by a slowdown of foreign inflows after local debt market yields declined.

Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate regime that it has used to manage pressure on the currency. The official rate of 306.90 is supported by the central bank but the traded rate of 364 is widely quoted by foreign investors and exporters.

($1 = 306.45 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Chijioke Ohuocha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.54% 58.2 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WTI -0.80% 54.51 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:57aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - July 2019
PU
09:51aEuro zone bank share meltdown brings prices to brink of 1980s
RE
09:51aU.S. curve inverts for first time in 12 years; 30-year yield tumbles
RE
09:49aWTO quarterly trade growth indicator drops from May
RE
09:49aOil deepens slide below $58 on recession fears, U.S. supply
RE
09:48aTSX edges lower at open amid growth worries
RE
09:48aCorrection to Tech Roundup Article on Wednesday
DJ
09:47aWall St. opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results
RE
09:46aWTO quarterly trade growth indicator drops from May
RE
09:43aOil deepens slide below $58 on recession fears, U.S. supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group