Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria lands higher oil output target in OPEC+ cut deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:45am EDT
The logo of Opec is seen at the joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi

LAGOS/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC has granted Nigeria a higher oil output target under an OPEC-led deal to limit oil supply in a move unannounced by the group, following efforts by Africa's largest exporter to tweak the agreement to accommodate its expanding oil industry.

The country's allocation was increased to 1.774 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.685 million bpd at the last OPEC meeting in July, three OPEC delegates with knowledge of the matter said.

"It's happened," one of the delegates said. "I've not heard of any other changes to the agreement."

The quota increase will mean Nigeria will see an improvement in its compliance with the supply cut accord, but it is still pumping more crude than the new target according to OPEC's own figures and industry surveys.

Nigeria's petroleum ministry and OPEC did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Abuja has had a dismal record in delivering its share of the cut, overshooting by 400% in August according to the International Energy Agency. OPEC put Nigerian production at 1.866 million bpd in August - far above the new quota.

The nation has previously tried to draw a distinction between what it considers as crude and what it considers as condensates, an ultra
light crude-like product that doesn't fall under the OPEC+ cut agreement. [https://reut.rs/2gTrUNC]

Its own definition of condensates would shave a significant amount exports from its cap. Data from Nigeria's Department of Petroleum Resources pegged daily average condensate production as between 414,000 to 497,000 bpd in 2017, the latest year available. That accounted for 17%-19% of total output that year.

One of the OPEC delegates said OPEC granted Nigeria the target revision because of the new Total-operated Egina oilfield which started production in January and had not been factored in when the initial quota was calculated.

Some of the Egina production will also classify as condensates, meaning even more of Nigeria's output would not count towards the new cap.  

While OPEC has not formally announced the change, Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva mentioned the new target in a Bloomberg interview last week. He did not elaborate on circumstances leading to the new target.

The 14-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed in December with non-OPEC partners including Russia to curb crude production by 1.2 million bpd from the start of this year.

OPEC's share of the cut is 800,000 bpd, with Venezuela, Iran and Libya exempt. It is not clear whether this figure, or any other countries' targets, have been adjusted to accommodate Nigeria's increased quota.

Nigeria only started participating in the deal in January, having been granted and exemption in previous OPEC+ cuts due to militant attacks that reduced its output.

(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai; editing by David Evans)

By Libby George, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.97% 58.98 Delayed Quote.8.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.30% 64.9513 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
WTI 1.93% 53.35 Delayed Quote.16.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aUK will back WTO reform after Brexit, trade minister says
RE
10:03aCayman Islands joins global money-laundering crackdown
RE
10:01aBitstamp Partners with BitGo for Digital Asset Custody
GL
10:01aIs Blockchain Dead? No. Industry Experts Join Together to Share How We May Just Not Be Using it Right.
GL
09:59aCanadian dollar firms as worries ease about rising trade tensions
RE
09:57aFitbit to shift manufacturing operations outside of China from January
RE
09:57aBankers brace for no-deal Brexit markets mayhem 10 days early
RE
09:55aFed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction
DJ
09:52aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
09:51aGERMAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY : Rewe can acquire Lekkerland – Bundeskartellamt clears merger
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
3BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
4Wall Street opens higher as reports fuel trade deal hopes
5SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group