Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria's NNPC indicates Egina stream will fall outside OPEC pact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 03:09am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil company NNPC indicated that output from the new ultra deepwater Egina field would be classified as condensate and not oil, adding that the country would conform to a OPEC-led production cut.

Asked if the Egina stream would be categorized as oil and therefore frustrate efforts for the top African exporter to cut output in line with an agreed OPEC quota, NNPC managing director Maikanti Baru said, "it is not part of the volumes we look at".

"(Total production is) within the region of 400,000-500,000 barrels of condensate."

Baru told an energy conference in London that country's current oil production stands at about 1.8 million barrels per day, plus around 400,000 bpd of condensates.

"In terms of the OPEC quota, I think it's not a cut in production, it's to ensure we keep the quota. Of course the president said it and we will obey."

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28aFederer overcomes Verdasco in Dubai, Nishikori falls to qualifier
RE
03:24aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Yen, Swiss franc gain as Trump-Kim summit cut short
RE
03:23aOil dips as Asia factory output weakens, U.S. crude production hits record
RE
03:22aDEPARTMENT OF LABOUR REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : 2019 a watershed year for labour market actors in Africa – ILO tells ARLAC delegates
PU
03:21aCo-op Bank losses edge up as it struggles with turnaround
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aChina February factory activity shrinks to three-year low, export orders worst in a decade
RE
03:09aNigeria's NNPC indicates Egina stream will fall outside OPEC pact
RE
03:08aUK consumers show 'amazing' stoicism before Brexit - GfK
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : full-year sales, profit rise
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
4Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
5FREENET GROUP : FREENET AG: freenet Group meets targets set for 2018 and expects results for 2019 to remain st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.