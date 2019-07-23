Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 13.5 pct

Most analysts polled by Reuters had predicted no change, though they said the central bank would probably ease in September. [nL8N24N1J3]

The central bank also left the benchmark rate at 13.5% at its previous meeting in May after a surprise cut of 50 basis points in March.

Emefiele said that rate cut was part of an attempt to stimulate growth in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, and to signal a "new direction".

