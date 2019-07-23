Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 13.5 pct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele speaks during the monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian central bank's monetary committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold its benchmark interest rate at 13.5% because key macroeconomic indicators were "trending in the right direction", governor Godwin Emefiele said.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had predicted no change, though they said the central bank would probably ease in September. [nL8N24N1J3]

The central bank also left the benchmark rate at 13.5% at its previous meeting in May after a surprise cut of 50 basis points in March.

Emefiele said that rate cut was part of an attempt to stimulate growth in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, and to signal a "new direction".

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohoucha in Abuja, Alexis Akwagyiram and Libby George in Lagos; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aDollar rises to five-week peak on debt, spending deal
RE
10:39aLawmakers back plan to nationalise Kenya Airways
RE
10:35aYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Attorney Melamed Named to Heart Association Board
PU
10:26aIMF lowers global growth forecasts amid trade, Brexit uncertainties
RE
10:18aTurkish lira trading volumes in London down 40% from year-ago levels - BoE data
RE
10:15a'OUR PAYCHECKS BOUNCED' : US workers in limbo as coalmines suddenly close
PU
10:13aTSX rises, mirrors gain in global equities
RE
10:10aWall Street gains on robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings
RE
10:05aNigeria's central bank holds benchmark lending rate at 13.5 pct
RE
10:01aIMF says first quarter global trade growth slowest since 2012, big downside risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
2STOXX 600 : Carmakers race higher, Johnson jitters for sterling
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump
5BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group