Nigeria's economic growth slows for second quarter

Nigeria's economy grew by 2.10% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, according to the statistics office on Tuesday.

Africa's biggest economy has been held back by sluggish performance in the non-oil sector despite government efforts to boost those industries and wean Nigeria off the crude oil on which it depends. The central bank has forecast growth of 3% for 2019.

In the second quarter the non-oil sector grew 1.64% while the oil sector increased 5.15%, according to the statistics office.

Crude production dipped slightly to 1.98 million barrels per day from 1.99 million in the previous quarter.

