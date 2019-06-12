Log in
Nigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Buhari says
06/12/2019
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday, in his first public speech since his inauguration for a second term last month.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)
