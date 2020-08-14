Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria's unemployment rises to 27.1% in Q2 2020 - NBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Nigeria's unemployment rate stood at 27.1% in the second quarter of 2020, according to data from the national bureau of statistics published on Friday, in the first such figures released since 2018.

The rate is an increase from the 23.1% unemployed in the third quarter fo 2018. Nigeria has been grappling not only with the new coronavirus pandemic, but also from the impact of oil prices that plunged as a result of the pandemic.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.31% 44.48 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
WTI -1.31% 41.775 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09aNigeria's unemployment rises to 27.1% in Q2 2020 - NBS
RE
05:06aHong Kong second quarter GDP shrinks 9% year-on-year, full-year outlook downgraded
RE
05:03aEvolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Accommodation and Food Service Activities Section, June 2020
PU
05:03aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19 pandemic, June 2020
PU
04:55aSterling steady in thin August trading
RE
04:52aFor China's landlords, rent-to-riches dreams fade in red flag for fragile economy
RE
04:42aTaiwan lowers 2020 GDP forecast again on pandemic impact
RE
04:40aIndonesia's Widodo proposes $186 billion 2021 budget, 5.5% of GDP deficit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3BANKIA, S.A. : BANKIA S A : La agencia Scope Ratings ratifica calificaciones crediticias de Bankia.
4TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC. : TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATION INC :. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides a..
5LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group