Nigeria's unemployment rises to 27.1% in Q2 2020 - NBS
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT
Nigeria's unemployment rate stood at 27.1% in the second quarter of 2020, according to data from the national bureau of statistics published on Friday, in the first such figures released since 2018.
The rate is an increase from the 23.1% unemployed in the third quarter fo 2018. Nigeria has been grappling not only with the new coronavirus pandemic, but also from the impact of oil prices that plunged as a result of the pandemic.
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Toby Chopra)