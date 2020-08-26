Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigeria says Q3 and Q4 GDP to reflect further economic slowdown -presidency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:08am EDT
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation in Abuja

Nigeria expects the third and fourth quarters to reflect the continued effects of a slowdown, after the economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and top oil producer, faces its worst crisis in four decades due to low crude prices, and the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hurt demand for its main export commodity.

"It is anticipated that while the third and fourth quarters will reflect continued effects of the slowdown, the fiscal and monetary policy initiatives being deployed by government in a phased process will be a robust response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement issued by the presidency.

Policymakers face a raft of challenges. Inflation rose to 12.82% in July, its highest level in more than two years, and the unemployment rate stood at 27.1% in the second quarter.

Nigeria's economy was already grappling with sluggish growth before the pandemic following a 2016 recession. The International Monetary Fund has said it sees Nigeria's GDP falling 5.4% this year, while the government has said the economy may shrink by as much as 8.9%.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing Alexis Akwagyiram and Alex Richardson)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.72% 45.54 Delayed Quote.-32.70%
WTI -0.16% 43.204 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aU.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records
RE
11:26aOil steadies; virus concerns weigh as hurricane heads to U.S.
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14aWage talks with Kumba Iron Ore hit deadlock, union says
RE
11:12aMexico's economy has worst quarter since Great Depression
RE
11:08aEx-BoE Governor Carney to head green investments at Canadian asset manager Brookfield
RE
11:08aNigeria says Q3 and Q4 GDP to reflect further economic slowdown -presidency
RE
11:03aAMAZON FACES NEW ANTITRUST CHALLENGE FROM INDIAN ONLINE SELLERS : legal documents
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group