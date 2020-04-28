Nigeria seeks $2.36 bln in domestic loans; external markets unfavourable

Buhari said the debt is needed to replace previously approved external loans, as conditions on international capital markets are "not conducive" to borrowing.

Parliament's upper house - the Senate - had approved foreign borrowings of $22.7 billion before the coronavirus outbreak forced nations worldwide, including Nigeria, into lockdown.

The shutdowns have decimated global economic growth and slashed oil consumption by roughly a third.

Nigeria, Africa's largest crude producer, has already cut nearly $5 billion from its 2020 budget. The revised version uses a benchmark of $30 per barrel oil, though Brent crude was trading at just under $20 on Tuesday. [O/R]

Nigeria is also seeking almost $7 billion in emergency loans from multilateral institutions including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

Tuesday is the first day that lawmakers have conducted a full session since late March, when the capital Abuja went into lockdown.

($1 = 360.0000 naira)

By Camillus Eboh