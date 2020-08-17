Nigeria to reopen airports for international flights from Aug. 29

ABUJA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria will reopen its airports
for international flights from Aug. 29, its aviation minister
said on Monday.
The airports have been closed since March 23 to all but
essential international flights as part of the country's efforts
to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said four flights would begin
landing daily in Lagos, and four in Abuja, with strict
protocols.
"It is safe to fly, if we observe all those protocols in
place," Sirika said at a briefing in Abuja.
Africa's most populous nation, which recorded its first
confirmed coronavirus case in late February, now has 49,068
confirmed cases and 975 deaths.
It resumed domestic flights on July 8, and Sirika said there
had been no confirmed virus transmissions on flights.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Libby George; writing by Libby
George; editing by Chris Reese and Mark Potter)