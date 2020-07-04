Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Nigeria weakens naira at retail FX auction in a move to align rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 04:08am EDT
Nigerian naira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

By Chijioke Ohuocha

Nigeria's central bank asked lenders to bid for forex at an auction 5% above its official rate of 360, traders said, in a move to weaken the naira as the regulator seeks to unify its multiple exchange rates.

The central bank said last week it will work towards the gradual unification of exchange rates across all forex windows. It has operated a multiple rate regime which it has used to mask pressure on the naira and to absorb the impact of lower oil prices.

But dollar shortages have plagued the economy after a coronavirus-induced oil price crash slashed government revenues and weakened its naira currency, funnelling demand to the black market where the naira is trading much weaker at 450 per dollar.

The central bank, Nigeria's main supplier of dollars, depreciated the forex rate for retail interventions to 380 to the dollar from a previous rate of 360, traders said, quoting a message from the regulator to lenders.

The bank wants to unify rates to conserve its dwindling foreign exchange reserves which lost $8.5 billion to sit at about $36 billion in May due to an increase in imports from last year and demand from investors exiting Treasury bills.

With the rate move, the central bank has moved its retail auction for importers and individuals closer to the over-the-counter spot market widely quoted by investors and where the naira was quoted at 387.50 to the dollar on Friday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-34.98%
WTI 0.05% 40.23 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:08aNigeria weakens naira at retail FX auction in a move to align rates
RE
07/03Olympic Casino's asset grab unnerves European junk bond investors
RE
07/03DOWN THEY GO : Emerging market interest rates fall for 17th month
RE
07/02Gap in U.S. Black and white unemployment rates is widest in five years
RE
07/02Mortgage Rates Hit a Record Low -- Again
DJ
07/02Coronavirus Surge Strains Municipal Bond Market, but Investors Still Pile In
DJ
07/02Japan will cut bond issuance for FY2019 budget by $4.7 bln -sources
RE
07/01Fed revisits idea of pledging to keep interest rates low
RE
06/30Indonesia targets raising 211 trillion rupiah in third-quarter bond auctions
RE
06/30Cautious global funds favor bonds over equities in June
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Presents Data Supporting a Potential Six-Month Dosing Interval for I..
2VIETNAM AIRLINES : Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
3GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says Glob..
4D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. : D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
5CYTODYN INC. : CYTODYN : Announces Execution of Exclusive Agreement with American Regent for Distribution and ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group