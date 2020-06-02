Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.5 bln in external borrowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 12:27pm EDT
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation in Abuja

By Camillus Eboh

Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari's request for $5.51 billion in external borrowing from international lenders.

The borrowing is part of a revised budget for 2020. The revisions allow for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in oil prices, which has dented Nigeria's spending plans because oil sales make up 90% of its foreign exchange earnings.

The money from the International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank, World Bank and Islamic Development Bank is to fund the deficit.

"As regards the IMF loan, there are no usual onerous conditions for borrowing, such as currency devaluation and deregulation of certain sectors of the economy attached to this loan," a Senate committee on the loans stated.

Buhari submitted a revised budget of 10.51 trillion naira ($29.19 billion) to parliament last week for approval. Lawmakers can make changes to the budget, before it is sent back to the president to pass into law should he agree to any revisions.

Borrowing requests must be approved separately by lawmakers.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.37% 39.25 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
WTI 2.97% 36.457 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Automatic PPP Forgiveness Would Save Small Businesses Billions
PU
12:51pSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT : Oddo june 20
PU
12:51pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : New Analysis Finds Composite Plans Would Have Fared Better During The Coronavirus Than Traditional Multi-Employer Retirement Plans
PU
12:49pGerman stocks outpace rest of Europe as cyclicals jump
RE
12:41pFinancing hunt during pandemic lifts May U.S. convertible debt issuance to record
RE
12:38pBritain, EU clash over financial market access - diplomats
RE
12:35pBANK OF GHANA : Address delivered by the First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari at a Virtual Stakeholder Workshop on Payment Systems & Service Act, 2019
PU
12:34pCHINA IS USING HUAWEI TO DRIVE A WEDGE IN THE UK-U.S. SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP : senator
RE
12:29pWorld Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world
RE
12:27pNigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.5 bln in external borrowing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group