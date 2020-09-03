Nigerian authorities cite need for more COVID-19 test sample collections

ABUJA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian authorities are disturbed
by the low level of coronavirus test sample collections, a
senior government official said on Thursday.
Africa's most populous country of some 200 million
inhabitants, as of Thursday had 54,463 confirmed coronavirus
cases which have resulted in 1,027 deaths.
Boss Mustapha, who chairs the government's task force on the
disease, said he and other officials who make up the panel
overseeing the response to the pandemic were "disturbed by the
low level of sample collection" because of the implications for
testing, tracing, and treatment.
"Despite the increased diagnostic capacity and improved
access to testing, the demand remains low with not enough
samples being collected," he said, adding that "the recent
reduction in cases in some states could be attributed to low
testing."
Africa has fared better than expected, health experts say.
The continent's number of new cases fell 11% in the past four
weeks John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for
Disease Control and Prevention, told an online news conference
on Thursday.
However, Nkengasong said inadequate testing still means the
picture is incomplete.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah;
Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Catherine Evans)