Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigerian authorities cite need for more COVID-19 test sample collections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

ABUJA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian authorities are disturbed by the low level of coronavirus test sample collections, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Africa's most populous country of some 200 million inhabitants, as of Thursday had 54,463 confirmed coronavirus cases which have resulted in 1,027 deaths.

Boss Mustapha, who chairs the government's task force on the disease, said he and other officials who make up the panel overseeing the response to the pandemic were "disturbed by the low level of sample collection" because of the implications for testing, tracing, and treatment.

"Despite the increased diagnostic capacity and improved access to testing, the demand remains low with not enough samples being collected," he said, adding that "the recent reduction in cases in some states could be attributed to low testing."

Africa has fared better than expected, health experts say. The continent's number of new cases fell 11% in the past four weeks John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told an online news conference on Thursday.

However, Nkengasong said inadequate testing still means the picture is incomplete. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.58% 481.38 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.98% 159.42 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pEXCLUSIVE : UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register
RE
01:49pNew York pushes ahead with more reopenings as COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest
RE
01:48pFed's Evans calls for more fiscal aid, signals further monetary easing
RE
01:46pNew York hedge fund founder charged with fraud, extortion tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy
RE
01:39pREFILE-Trump's threat to cut cities' funding 'unconstitutional,' mayors say
RE
01:31pApple to delay privacy change threatening Facebook, mobile ad market
RE
01:28pNigerian authorities cite need for more COVID-19 test sample collections
RE
01:27pU.S. CDC reports 185,092 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:26pBritons slowly returning to workplaces, statistics office says
RE
01:21pFrance targets green investment, jobs with huge stimulus plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group