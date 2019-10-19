Nigerian cenbank injects $325 mln, 14 mln yuan into currency market

A central bank spokesman said the dollar intervention was for agricultural machinery and industrial raw materials, while the yuan renminbi was for renminbi-denominated letters of credit.

On Tuesday, the bank offered $100 million to the wholesale market and $55 each to small businesses and individuals with certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

A central bank spokesman said the bank would continue to ensure adequate liquidity in the market.

On Friday, $1 exchanged for 358 naira at the bureau de change segment, while 1 renminbi exchanged at 48 naira, the bank said.

($1 = 7.0805 Chinese yuan renminbi)

