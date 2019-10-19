Log in
Nigerian cenbank injects $325 mln, 14 mln yuan into currency market

10/19/2019 | 06:34am EDT
Vehicles drive past the Central Bank of Nigeria's headquarters after the monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank on Friday injected $325.5 million and 14 million yuan renminbi ($1.98 million) into the market an effort to keep it stable and prevent shortages.

A central bank spokesman said the dollar intervention was for agricultural machinery and industrial raw materials, while the yuan renminbi was for renminbi-denominated letters of credit.

On Tuesday, the bank offered $100 million to the wholesale market and $55 each to small businesses and individuals with certain dollar expenses such as school fees and medical bills.

A central bank spokesman said the bank would continue to ensure adequate liquidity in the market.

On Friday, $1 exchanged for 358 naira at the bureau de change segment, while 1 renminbi exchanged at 48 naira, the bank said.

($1 = 7.0805 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh, writing by Libby George; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
