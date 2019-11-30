Log in
Nigerian central bank injects $323 mln, 18 mln yuan into currency market

11/30/2019 | 08:53am EST

Nigeria's central bank injected $323.5 million and 17.9 million Chinese yuan ($2.5 million) into the currency market on Friday in an effort to keep it stable and prevent shortages.

A central bank spokesman said the dollar intervention was for agricultural machinery and industrial raw materials, while the yuan was for yuan-denominated letters of credit.

He added that the bank would continue to ensure adequate liquidity in the market.

Traders have said importers are not willing to buy the dollar above the current range, which is partly helping to keep the naira stable as liquidity dries up from foreign inflows due to a fall in debt yields.

In the over-the-counter market the naira was quoted at between 362 and 362.50 this week, holding within this month's range. The currency is quoted at 307 on the official market, supported by the central bank.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -0.91% 109 End-of-day quote.202.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 7.0284 Delayed Quote.2.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 7.0307 Delayed Quote.2.32%
