Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nigerian funds switch to stocks, hoping for rebound as foreigners exit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:48am EDT
The trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos

By Chijioke Ohuocha

Nigerian funds are switching back to equities from fixed-income securities, hoping for a stock market rebound later this year after a coronavirus-induced rout in oil prices prompted foreign investors to sell-off their holdings, market players said.

The stock market, once a darling for frontier market investors, has seen foreign funds take flight as the coronavirus pandemic hit oil prices, Nigeria's main export, weakening its currency and hammering the main equity index to an eight year low this month.

Adeniyi Falade, managing director of pension fund manager CrusaderSterling Pension, said domestic funds were betting on equities to stay ahead of rising local inflation.

"I believe the worst is over. We are positioning for a rebound which will come at some point ... before the end of the year," he said by phone.

"This is a period to go long on equities and short on bonds, whether corporate or sovereign."

An equity analyst, who declined to be named, said that view was shared by other local pension funds.

Over the past five years, Nigerian pension funds have cut back their holdings of local equities in favour of fixed-income instruments, blaming a lack of reforms to spur growth in Africa's largest economy following a recession.

But excess liquidity, brought about by the issuance of high-yielding securities to attract dollars to prop up the naira, has helped to depress yields as treasury bills mature and foreign players refuse to re-invest.

Falade said 13% of his 300 billion naira ($833 million) pension fund was invested in equities, up from 10% last year. He expects to be at 15% as prices recover, a level last reached more than five years ago.

Most funds like Falade's have increased their equity holdings, market players said, betting on the recovery of a stock market that is currently down about 16% this year.

Meanwhile, stock exchange data shows foreign investors have been net sellers of Nigerian equities this year, with the pace of outflows accelerating in February as the coronavirus pandemic rattled global markets.

Brokers say that sell off is likely to continue even after Nigeria eases a lockdown aimed at containing the virus outbreak, as foreign investors queue up for dollars to repatriate funds. Backlog dollar demand is estimated at around $1.5 billion, the equity analyst said.

Foreign investors have dumped shares across board. However, heavyweight stocks such as Dangote Cement, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Nestle and MTN have seen buying interest from locals, Falade said.

($1 = 360.00 naira)

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06aOil prices set for deeper fall in 2020, even as lockdowns ease
RE
07:05aNuclear to Play Vital Role in Innovating Virginia’s Carbon-Free Future
SE
07:02aTRUMP TOLD SAUDIS : Cut oil supply or lose U.S. military support - sources
RE
06:57aThai central bank sees deeper second quarter GDP contraction amid virus crisis
RE
06:52aChina Moly shrugs off South Africa port disruption as DRC cobalt sales rise
RE
06:48aNigerian funds switch to stocks, hoping for rebound as foreigners exit
RE
06:48aEconomic Scars From Coronavirus Crisis Emerge as Countries Begin to Reopen
DJ
06:46aEuro zone economy shrinks at record rate, worse to come
RE
06:43aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Foreign Trade Statistics
PU
06:43aFACTORY CATTLE PRICES 29th APRIL
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group