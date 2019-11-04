Log in
Nigerian president signs bill amending offshore oil output act

11/04/2019 | 11:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Buhari meets with his South African counterpart Ramaphosa in Pretoria

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on Monday a bill that amends legislation on agreements related to offshore oil production, according to the president's Twitter account.

While offshore oil projects are among the most challenging for companies to develop, they have helped boost oil output in the last few years from Nigeria, Africa's top crude producer.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Felix Onuah in Abuja; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.56% 62.62 Delayed Quote.8.46%
WTI 1.73% 57.16 Delayed Quote.19.07%
