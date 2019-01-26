NightOwl Discovery : Announces Promotion of Adam Rubinger to Chief Client Officer

NightOwl Discovery, the global leader in Discovery Management, announces
today that Adam Rubinger will be assuming the newly created role of
Chief Client Officer. As CCO, Adam will be the executive responsible for
the overarching relationship NightOwl has with its clients. This role is
strategic in that this position was developed to provide a single vision
across all areas related to the client experience. Adam's tenure, proven
diplomacy skills, innovative spirit and drive for customer service
excellence makes him the perfect candidate for this new role.
“At NightOwl, customer satisfaction and experience is woven deeply into
our culture,” says Andrea Wallack, CEO of NightOwl. “Offering executive
level leadership to this core corporate value will ultimately create,
what we believe, will be the strongest customer experience in the
industry. While nearly every organization claims to be customer-centric,
in reality very few are. As this role evolves and the company continues
on its strong growth trajectory, this focus will allow interesting
career opportunities to open up for many members of the team to excel in
what will prove to be a process of continued process improvement,
innovation in product delivery and expanded opportunity with the clients
we serve both today and in the future.”
“Adam is fully invested in enhancing NightOwl’s relationship with our
clients,” says Tom Palladino, President of NightOwl. “He has the unique
ability to understand both the needs of our clients and the capabilities
of our internal client teams, and how to create harmony between them.”
“It’s very exciting to see NightOwl embrace this role, and allow me to
lead the mission of providing the best customer experience in the
industry,” says Adam Rubinger. “My 20 years of industry experience will
allow me to create a delivery model of eDiscovery excellence, and I look
forward to sharing those experiences with our customers.”
