NightOwl Discovery : Announces Promotion of Adam Rubinger to Chief Client Officer

01/26/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NightOwl Discovery, the global leader in Discovery Management, announces today that Adam Rubinger will be assuming the newly created role of Chief Client Officer. As CCO, Adam will be the executive responsible for the overarching relationship NightOwl has with its clients. This role is strategic in that this position was developed to provide a single vision across all areas related to the client experience. Adam's tenure, proven diplomacy skills, innovative spirit and drive for customer service excellence makes him the perfect candidate for this new role.

“At NightOwl, customer satisfaction and experience is woven deeply into our culture,” says Andrea Wallack, CEO of NightOwl. “Offering executive level leadership to this core corporate value will ultimately create, what we believe, will be the strongest customer experience in the industry. While nearly every organization claims to be customer-centric, in reality very few are. As this role evolves and the company continues on its strong growth trajectory, this focus will allow interesting career opportunities to open up for many members of the team to excel in what will prove to be a process of continued process improvement, innovation in product delivery and expanded opportunity with the clients we serve both today and in the future.”

“Adam is fully invested in enhancing NightOwl’s relationship with our clients,” says Tom Palladino, President of NightOwl. “He has the unique ability to understand both the needs of our clients and the capabilities of our internal client teams, and how to create harmony between them.”

“It’s very exciting to see NightOwl embrace this role, and allow me to lead the mission of providing the best customer experience in the industry,” says Adam Rubinger. “My 20 years of industry experience will allow me to create a delivery model of eDiscovery excellence, and I look forward to sharing those experiences with our customers.”

About NightOwl Discovery
NightOwl Discovery, a leader in Corporate Discovery Management, helps companies in the most demanding industries reach their governance, discovery, compliance and investigations objectives through a unique portfolio management approach. NightOwl also helps enterprise customers maximize investments in people, process, and technology through comprehensive managed service offerings. NightOwl is a data management and advanced analytics company whose offerings span the entire EDRM. Contact info@nightowldiscovery.com or visit nightowldiscovery.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
