Nihon Kohden Launches Polysmith 12 Software for its Polysomnography Devices

08/31/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Latest Advancement Supports Improved Workflow, Analysis and Outcomes

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, today announced the launch of Polysmith 12 polysomnography software. Version 12 of the Polysmith software includes more than 40 market-driven features that offer sleep specialists improved workflow, analysis and outcomes.

“With this 12th generation of our Polysmith software, we have improved scheduling to quickly highlight which patients need follow-up, and ensure no patients slip through the cracks,” said Bill Antilla, director of business development, neurology, at Nihon Kohden. “With these advancements, we continue to offer the most comprehensive array of solutions in the world, allowing sleep specialists to meet their patients’ needs in sleep diagnostics.”

The new, comprehensive Polysmith 12 software offers a cost-efficient design with a broad range of features that minimizes the need for middleware. The more than 40 features include, among other things:

  • Enhanced scheduling, prioritization, and email notification capabilities for improved workflow
  • Improved status tracking to organize patients based on priority and status
  • Ability to track patient progress to aid in improving outcomes
  • Full-feature database to easily access patient data, customized reports, administrative analyses, in-lab and Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) records.
  • Precision-built amplifier and HSAT technology for the hospital and home
  • Updated encryption to the latest security standards

Nihon Kohden continues to lead the way in the sleep market with HSAT, polysomnography, combined electroencephalogram (EEG) and polysomnogram (PSG) multi-modality tools, data management and IT-compatible solutions.

About Nihon Kohden Corporation

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation solutions, and has been rated No. 1 in patient monitoring or telemetry for more than 10 consecutive years (MD Buyline). For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

MD Buyline is a registered service mark of MD Buyline.


© Business Wire 2020
