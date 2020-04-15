Log in
Nihon Kohden : Responds to Market Needs with New Premium Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrodes to Ensure High Quality Signals During COVID-19 Pandemic

04/15/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Nihon Kohden, a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, today announced the release of a new Premium Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrode to the healthcare community. The disposable electroencephalogram (EEG) electrodes help healthcare workers prevent cross contamination between patients while maintaining high quality EEG signals.

EEGs are essential tests to evaluate the electrical activity in the brain and diagnose a variety of conditions, including head injuries, seizures, epilepsy, headaches and sleeping problems. Gold cup electrodes are preferred for EEG measurements because they offer superior recordings while limiting contaminating noise that can impede the test.

“We are dedicated to helping healthcare workers provide exemplary care, even in the face of a pandemic like COVID-19,” said Bill Antilla, director of neurology marketing and business development, Nihon Kohden. “Every product that comes in contact with a patient has the potential to transmit illness unless it is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, which can be time consuming for healthcare practitioners who have multiple patients to care for. With the Premium Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrodes, we can help protect both patients and healthcare providers.”

Each package of Premium Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrodes includes 10 gold cup electrodes, and are available in four convenient cable lengths, including 40, 60, 80 and 100-inch, for ease of use in most test situations. The electrodes are designed with a flat rim and rounded edges for exceptional patient comfort, especially during extended EEG recordings.

The Premium Disposable Gold Cup EEG Electrodes deliver on Nihon Kohden’s premium-as-standard philosophy, which is the belief that every customer should be provided with high quality products that help them deliver uncompromising care to patients.

About Nihon Kohden Corporation

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation solutions, and has been rated No. 1 in patient monitoring or telemetry for more than 10 consecutive years (MD Buyline). For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

MD Buyline is a registered service mark of MD Buyline Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
