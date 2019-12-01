Log in
Nike Air Shoes Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Nike Air Max, Air Force, Foamposite & Zoom Shoes Sales Compared by Spending Lab

12/01/2019 | 04:41pm EST

Compare the best Cyber Monday Nike Air shoes deals for 2019 and save on Nike Air Max ‘97, Air Force 1, Zoom Pegasus and Foamposite running and basketball shoes

Here’s the best Nike Air shoes deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Cyber Monday Nike Air Zoom, Air Max, Air Force and more running shoes deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Spending Lab.

Best Nike Air Shoes deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nike Air shoes are popular all over the world. They are durable, lightweight, comfortable, flexible, and provides excellent support. The classic Air Force 1 is the first ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology. Air Max shoes are recognizable by flexible and transparent urethane pouches that contain pressurized gas, meant to provide underfoot cushioning. Runners go for the Air Max 97 for its stability. For the hip and trendy, Nike Foamposite is an excellent choice while those who go for clean, classic look may opt for Nike Zoom.

Why do people call it Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Due to a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, 2018's Cyber Monday has been labelled the biggest online shopping event ever in the United States.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
