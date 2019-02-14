Nike Partners with Local YMCA to Support the Physical, Emotional and Economic Health of the Region's Furloughed Workers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nike Corporation and the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington are collaborating to provide support to the Y’s federal workers who are members, and their families who were impacted by the government shutdown and furloughs. The Y, which serves more than 22,000 members and children in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region, will reduce their registration fees for federal employees who are patrons of local Y facilities. Nike presented the Y with a gift of $3,500 to further support the #KeepOnMoving initiative.



Nike agreed to partner and provide support to cover registration fees to help keep federal workers and their children moving during the government furlough. "Nike’s support will help us address the emotional health of those most adversely impacted by the furloughs, and encourage federal employees to 'Keep On Moving,'” said Angie-Reese Hawkins, President and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. “The Y and Nike made this decision to not only support members and families economically, but to help with their emotional and physical health.”

Nike and the Y are committed to making a positive impact in communities where we live and work. The Y supports youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. These core pillars are the embodiment of this Nike partnership.

