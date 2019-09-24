Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nike shoes are seen on display in New York

(Reuters) - Nike Inc's quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday as a push to sell sneakers and apparels to consumers through its own stores and online retailers gained pace, boosting margins and sending its shares up 6%.

Wall Street has been bullish about Nike ever since the world's largest footwear maker unveiled "Nike Direct," a strategy that includes focus on online sales, product launches and supply chain improvements to bring new products to shelves faster.

It has also launched pop-up stores that cater to "sneakerheads" or loyal fans of the brand in several big U.S. cities in an effort to build a strong relationship with its customers and gain market share.

Revenue from China, its fastest growing market where it opened a flagship store earlier this year, rose 22% to $1.68 billion in the first quarter, allaying concerns of any potential impact from the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

"Even amid the increasingly volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we expect our unrelenting focus ... to continue fueling strong, broad-based growth across our global portfolio," Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker said.

Nike has been spending more in marketing after revenue hit $10 billion a quarter this year and as it grew faster than rival Adidas in Europe and China.

Gross margins expanded to 45.7% in the quarter ended Aug. 31, higher than the 44.41% anticipated by analysts, as it sold more products at full price.

"The big surprise was obviously the gross margins," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said. "When they sell through their own website, that's a very strong margin and that's growing very rapidly, becoming a bigger and bigger part of the business."

Revenue in North America, its biggest market, rose 3.6% to $4.29 billion, while sales from its digital platform, which includes apps and websites, grew 42%.

Net income rose to $1.37 billion, or 86 cents per share, from $1.09 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2% to $10.66 billion.

Analysts were expecting Nike to earn 70 cents per share and revenue of $10.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the Oregon-based company were up at $92.23 in extended trading, putting them on course for a record open on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -2.45% 1741.61 Delayed Quote.18.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : July
PU
05:58pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meets Pacific Island Leaders
PU
05:47pWall Street drops; Pelosi says to start formal impeachment inquiry
RE
05:47pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
05:46pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
05:41pNike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
RE
05:39pNike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
RE
05:38pMARGARET WOOD HASSAN : Senator Hassan Statement on Final NTSB Report on Columbia Gas Pipeline Explosions
PU
05:24pOil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China
RE
05:23pTHUNE : It's Time for Congress to Ratify USMCA Now
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
2READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. : READING INTERNATIONAL : Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, ..
3William Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
4TRIUMPH GROUP INC : TRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : HOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group