Nikkei drops on profit-taking, semiconductor stocks slump

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on
Tuesday as investors booked profits after a sharp gain in the
previous session, while semiconductor and other high-tech firms'
stocks took a hit following overnight weakness in U.S. peers on
Nasdaq.
The benchmark Nikkei share average slipped 0.87% to
close at 22,587.01, after hitting a one-month high in the
previous session. There were 83 advancers against 135 decliners
on the index.
In the broader market, Topix fell 0.5% to 1,565.15,
following a 2.46% jump in the previous session.
All but seven of the 33 industry subindexes in the Tokyo
Stock Exchange were in negative territory, with fishery and
forestry, airlines and land transport
leading the losses.
Semiconductor shares were bruised by a 2.13% drop on the
Nasdaq Composite index, which was pulled down by Amazon,
Microsoft and other big-name leaders of Wall Street's recent
rally as fresh coronavirus restrictions in California and
mounting U.S.-China tensions triggered a selloff.
Advantest Corp slipped 2.43%, while Screen Holdings
Co Ltd and Tokyo Electron Ltd fell 2.41% and
1.45%, respectively.
Other high-tech shares also underperformed, with Fujitsu Ltd
falling 0.3% and Fanuc Ltd dipping 0.69%.
Sony Corp dropped 1.98%, after reaching its highest
level since 2001 in the previous session.
Elsewhere, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp
fell 1.36% after a Wall Street report said the tech conglomerate
is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public
offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings.
