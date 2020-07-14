Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nikkei drops on profit-taking, semiconductor stocks slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:33am EDT

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a sharp gain in the previous session, while semiconductor and other high-tech firms' stocks took a hit following overnight weakness in U.S. peers on Nasdaq.

The benchmark Nikkei share average slipped 0.87% to close at 22,587.01, after hitting a one-month high in the previous session. There were 83 advancers against 135 decliners on the index.

In the broader market, Topix fell 0.5% to 1,565.15, following a 2.46% jump in the previous session.

All but seven of the 33 industry subindexes in the Tokyo Stock Exchange were in negative territory, with fishery and forestry, airlines and land transport leading the losses.

Semiconductor shares were bruised by a 2.13% drop on the Nasdaq Composite index, which was pulled down by Amazon, Microsoft and other big-name leaders of Wall Street's recent rally as fresh coronavirus restrictions in California and mounting U.S.-China tensions triggered a selloff.

Advantest Corp slipped 2.43%, while Screen Holdings Co Ltd and Tokyo Electron Ltd fell 2.41% and 1.45%, respectively.

Other high-tech shares also underperformed, with Fujitsu Ltd falling 0.3% and Fanuc Ltd dipping 0.69%.

Sony Corp dropped 1.98%, after reaching its highest level since 2001 in the previous session.

Elsewhere, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp fell 1.36% after a Wall Street report said the tech conglomerate is exploring options including a full or partial sale or public offering of British chip designer Arm Holdings. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 0.43% 6990 End-of-day quote.13.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 26085.8 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
FANUC CORPORATION 3.24% 20365 End-of-day quote.0.17%
FUJITSU LIMITED 2.55% 13290 End-of-day quote.29.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.09% 207.07 Delayed Quote.35.49%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 10602.208002 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NIKKEI 225 -0.87% 22587.01 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
S&P 500 -0.94% 3155.22 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.47% 5400 End-of-day quote.-27.90%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 4.23% 6532 End-of-day quote.37.34%
SONY CORPORATION 4.11% 8100 End-of-day quote.9.44%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -1.15% 29270 End-of-day quote.22.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aBALANCE OF PAYMENTS OF THE REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : May 2020
PU
03:04aTaiwan regulator holds emergency meet as currency soars
RE
03:03aOil prices fall on demand recovery fears, OPEC+ easing expectations
RE
03:00aIndian stocks to lag rivals as stimulus falls short
RE
02:59aGerman Consumer Prices Rose in June, Confirming Preliminary Data -- Update
DJ
02:56aDESIGNING FISCAL REDISTRIBUTION : The Role of Universal and Targeted Transfers
PU
02:56aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : Government to Introduce Personal Credit Rating System Using NPS Contributions Data
PU
02:54aUK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump
RE
02:54aIndia wholesale prices contract for third month in June by 1.81% year-on-year
RE
02:54aAustralia shares falter as COVID-19 cases, U.S.-China tensions rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3CLOETTA AB (PUBL) : CLOETTA AB INTERIM REPORT Q2: April - June 2020
4KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kandi Techno..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Results of the Option to Receive the Final 2019 Dividend in Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group