Nikkei hits 27-year high on strong dollar, Wall Street gains

Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose as high as 24,286.10 points, reaching its highest levels since November 1991, on renewed optimism about the global economy and hopes of a boost to exporters' earnings from a weaker yen. It was last up 1.5 percent.

Shares elsewhere in Asia also rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> adding 0.1 percent. Shares in China were higher ahead of a week-long national holiday. Blue chips <.CSI300> gained 1.1 percent and the country's main Shanghai Composite index <.SSEC> was 0.9 percent higher.

"Even though we're at historic highs across a group of global indices, the interesting thing today and yesterday is that it's translating through to dollar strength," said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia.

"Whereas over the last couple of months, dollar strength and equities haven't gone hand in hand, but I think because of the Fed move we've seen that change in dynamic," he said.

Australian shares <.AXJO> rose 0.4 percent, while Seoul's Kospi <.HS11> gave up ground, falling 0.3 percent after hitting three-month highs on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 percent to 26,439.93 on Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent to 2,914 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 percent to 8,041.97.

S&P E-mini futures rose 0.1 percent on Friday to 2,923.5.

After the Fed raised rates on Wednesday, the third time this year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the U.S. does not face a large chance of a recession in the next two years and the Federal Reserve plans to keep gradually raising interest rates.

But Citi analysts cautioned in a note that not all data was reassuring.

"The Citi US Economic Surprise Index has been pushed into negative territory by disappointing housing data in the United States," they wrote.

"The latest data confirms that the housing market continues to be less than ideal. Pending home sales, a leading indicator, declined to the lowest level in seven months." Pending home sales fell 1.8 percent month-on-month versus consensus expectations for a 0.5 drop, they said.

The bullish outlook for the U.S. economy continued to lift the dollar, which was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 113.54, and earlier touched a new 2018 high of 113.63.

"There's a couple of reasons that the dollar's going to remain popular," said Twidale. "One's interest rate differentials, and the other is safe haven status while we've got these global trade concerns. It's nothing new, but I think we could see an acceleration."

The euro rose less than 0.1 percent to 1.1647 after dropping more than 0.8 percent on Thursday on uncertainty over the Italian government's budget deficit to gross domestic product target.

Italy ultimately defied EU requirements that it cut its deficit, targeting a budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years.

Markets had expected Italy's economy minister, Giovanni Tria, to resist a spending push by Italy's coalition government, which took power in June.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.07 percent at 94.959.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> was at 3.0518 percent on Friday, compared with its U.S. close of 3.055 percent on Thursday.

The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, closely tied to expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.8269 percent compared with a U.S. close of 2.835 percent.

U.S. crude was 0.2 percent higher at $72.28 a barrel. Brent crude was mostly flat at $81.73 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher after tumbling 1 percent on Thursday on strength in the U.S. dollar, which made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.16 percent at $1,184.28 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Andrew Galbraith