Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nikkei hits 27-year high on strong dollar, Wall Street gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:17am CEST
An employee of the TSE works at the bourse in Tokyo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei hit a 27-year high on Friday, taking heart from a boost for the dollar after the Federal Reserve chairman said he did not expect a near-term recession, and strong gains on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose as high as 24,286.10 points, reaching its highest levels since November 1991, on renewed optimism about the global economy and hopes of a boost to exporters' earnings from a weaker yen. It was last up 1.5 percent.

Shares elsewhere in Asia also rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> adding 0.1 percent. Shares in China were higher ahead of a week-long national holiday. Blue chips <.CSI300> gained 1.1 percent and the country's main Shanghai Composite index <.SSEC> was 0.9 percent higher.

"Even though we're at historic highs across a group of global indices, the interesting thing today and yesterday is that it's translating through to dollar strength," said Nick Twidale, chief operating officer at Rakuten Securities Australia.

"Whereas over the last couple of months, dollar strength and equities haven't gone hand in hand, but I think because of the Fed move we've seen that change in dynamic," he said.

Australian shares <.AXJO> rose 0.4 percent, while Seoul's Kospi <.HS11> gave up ground, falling 0.3 percent after hitting three-month highs on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 percent to 26,439.93 on Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent to 2,914 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 percent to 8,041.97.

S&P E-mini futures rose 0.1 percent on Friday to 2,923.5.

After the Fed raised rates on Wednesday, the third time this year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the U.S. does not face a large chance of a recession in the next two years and the Federal Reserve plans to keep gradually raising interest rates.

But Citi analysts cautioned in a note that not all data was reassuring.

"The Citi US Economic Surprise Index has been pushed into negative territory by disappointing housing data in the United States," they wrote.

"The latest data confirms that the housing market continues to be less than ideal. Pending home sales, a leading indicator, declined to the lowest level in seven months." Pending home sales fell 1.8 percent month-on-month versus consensus expectations for a 0.5 drop, they said.

The bullish outlook for the U.S. economy continued to lift the dollar, which was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 113.54, and earlier touched a new 2018 high of 113.63.

"There's a couple of reasons that the dollar's going to remain popular," said Twidale. "One's interest rate differentials, and the other is safe haven status while we've got these global trade concerns. It's nothing new, but I think we could see an acceleration."

The euro rose less than 0.1 percent to 1.1647 after dropping more than 0.8 percent on Thursday on uncertainty over the Italian government's budget deficit to gross domestic product target.

Italy ultimately defied EU requirements that it cut its deficit, targeting a budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years.

Markets had expected Italy's economy minister, Giovanni Tria, to resist a spending push by Italy's coalition government, which took power in June.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.07 percent at 94.959.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked lower. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> was at 3.0518 percent on Friday, compared with its U.S. close of 3.055 percent on Thursday.

The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, closely tied to expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.8269 percent compared with a U.S. close of 2.835 percent.

U.S. crude was 0.2 percent higher at $72.28 a barrel. Brent crude was mostly flat at $81.73 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher after tumbling 1 percent on Thursday on strength in the U.S. dollar, which made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.16 percent at $1,184.28 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Andrew Galbraith
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.54% 2791.77 End-of-day quote.-15.76%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26439.93 Delayed Quote.6.96%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.62% 2347.77 Real-time Quote.-5.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7629.5724 Delayed Quote.18.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 8041.9681 Delayed Quote.15.70%
NIKKEI 225 -0.99% 23796.74 Real-time Quote.5.57%
S&P 500 0.28% 2914 Real-time Quote.8.69%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.74% 94.89 End-of-day quote.3.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aDollar buoyant after upbeat data, hits nine-month high vs. yen
RE
12:18aNikkei hits 27-year high on strong dollar, Wall Street gains
RE
12:17aNikkei hits 27-year high on strong dollar, Wall Street gains
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:04aOil majors to bet big on Brazil oil amid election uncertainty
RE
09/27Japan Inc's global push drives Asia M&As, offsets China slowdown
RE
09/27MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam expands defense cooperation with Russia
PU
09/27CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Will List PAX/BNB (CRYPTO:PAX) Trading Pair
AW
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
3Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
4JSW STEEL LIMITED : JSW STEEL : 2,900-acre Posco land for JSW steel plant 
5AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR : AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : UK biotech raises bumper $2 billion, despite Brexit bl..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.