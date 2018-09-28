Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nikkei nears 27-year high as Japan's exporters benefit from strong dollar, U.S. economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:45pm CEST
An employee of the TSE works at the bourse in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rallied to near 27-year highs and posted the biggest monthly gain since last October, helped by the prospect of a weaker yen and a strong U.S. economy boosting exporters profits.

During intraday trade, the Nikkei share average <.N225> hit as high as 24,286.10, the highest level since November 1991.

But the benchmark index came off slightly to close just 1.4 percent higher at 24,120.04, a shade below the Jan. 23 closing high of 24,124.15.

The index advanced 1 percent for the week, making a third straight week of gains.

For the month, it surged 5.5 percent to post the biggest monthly gain since last October, on the earning hopes and partly as rising U.S. yields helped lift shares of financial firms, which hunt for high-yielding products such as foreign bonds.

"Still, the majority of buyers are seen short-term foreign investors, but mid-to-long term investors will probably have to catch up with the rally as well," said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The dollar-yen level - which traded above 113.67 to hit a fresh nine-month high on Friday - is raising hopes for a brighter earnings for Japanese companies as a weaker yen boosts manufacturers' profits made abroad when repatriated.

The weaker yen and an upbeat U.S. economy have helped exporters rally, with Nintendo Co soaring 1.5 percent, Subaru Corp surging 2.3 percent and Kyocera Corp advancing 1.8 percent.

"There are many companies which have based their foreign currency expectations at 105 yen this year so there are hopes that companies may revise up their forecasts," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX and equity strategist at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.

Analysts said that foreign investors, who have been net sellers this year, are buying back Japanese stocks to catch up with the gains in the U.S. market, where both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have hit all-time highs this month.

The broader Topix <.TOPX> advanced 1.0 percent in heavy trade, with turnover topping 3 trillion yen.

Other winners include shippers after the baltic dry index <.BADI>, for freight charges, rose 1.4 percent overnight. Mitsui OSK Lines surged 1.4 percent and Kawasaki Kisen soared 1.8 percent.

One loser was Panasonic Corp, which provides batteries for Tesla Inc. It dropped for a third day and was 1 percent lower after the top U.S. securities regulator on Thursday accused Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk of fraud.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought to remove him from his role in charge of the electric car company, saying he made a series of "false and misleading" tweets about potentially taking Tesla private last month.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Ayai Tomisawa
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26439.93 Delayed Quote.6.96%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -1.44% 2257 End-of-day quote.-22.44%
KYOCERA CORP -1.62% 6701 End-of-day quote.-11.32%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 0.77% 3270 End-of-day quote.-14.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 7629.5724 Delayed Quote.18.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 8041.9681 Delayed Quote.15.70%
NIKKEI 225 1.36% 24120.04 Real-time Quote.5.57%
NINTENDO CO., LTD -1.38% 40830 End-of-day quote.-3.06%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.85% 1337 End-of-day quote.-20.18%
S&P 500 0.28% 2914 Real-time Quote.8.69%
SUBARU CORP 2.62% 3403 End-of-day quote.-5.79%
TESLA -0.67% 307.52 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02pSEC lawsuit sends Tesla shares tumbling
RE
01:02pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : First On-lending Facility Supports Renewable Energy Projects in Turkey
PU
01:02pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Rural Population of Andhra Pradesh, India to Benefit from New Investment
PU
01:02pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Helps Bring Clean Drinking Water, Sanitation Services to Rural Egypt
PU
01:02pEEF MANUFACTURERS' ORGANISATION : - Canada deal proposals 'naive and unrealistic'
PU
12:47pItalian Assets Dive After Government's Budget Plan -- Update
DJ
12:47pESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : updates the Q&As on ’s temporary product intervention measures
PU
12:45pNikkei nears 27-year high as Japan's exporters benefit from strong dollar, U.S. economy
RE
12:42pIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Dominican Republic, IOM, ILO Work Together for Formalization of Migrant Workers
PU
12:42pBLOCKCHAIN : the Ministry of economic development sets up a Group of experts for the drafting of a National Strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two
5ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Trial to Cap Tumultuous Year for NCAA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.