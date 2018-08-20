Nikko Asset Management Selects FactSet for its Fixed Income Operations

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced today that Nikko Asset Management (“Nikko AM”) has selected the FactSet Linear Multi Asset Class (MAC) risk model to help manage risk across its global fixed income portfolios.



With this deal, Nikko AM plans to further optimize the speed and quality of data integration across asset types, input sources, and geographic locations. The company will also leverage FactSet’s fixed income analytics to obtain a single global multi-asset covariance matrix and analytics coverage across developed, emerging, and frontier markets.

“We are excited to work with FactSet, as they have demonstrated coverage for our diverse range of fixed income investments,” says Chin-Jen Chang, Head of Global Data Management and Solutions at Nikko AM. “FactSet’s client service and its excellent data management capabilities also consistently differentiated them from their competitors, and were major reasons Nikko AM selected FactSet.”

Driven by the convergence of risk and performance, increasing regulation, and more sophisticated investment strategies, FactSet has continued to expand its multi-asset class (MAC) solutions. With the recent launch of a new linear risk model, FactSet now has one of the strongest MAC analytics, performance, and risk management offerings in the asset management industry.

Following implementation by FactSet’s Professional Services Group, Nikko AM will have access to FactSet’s award-winning solutions for risk management, portfolio analytics, and investment research, as well as its industry-leading client service. Nikko AM will also gain the ability to align analytics and data used across risk and performance teams.

“FactSet’s goal is to provide clients with powerful and flexible solutions for their risk modeling processes,” says Alan Bettridge, Senior Vice President, Senior Director of Sales for APAC at FactSet. “We are delighted that Nikko AM has selected FactSet, validating our premier multi-asset class risk and analytics solutions and recognizing us as a leader in the APAC marketplace.”

Learn more about FactSet's Fixed Income and Risk analytics: https://www.factset.com/analytics/fixedincome

About FactSet

