Niklas Grawé New CEO of Unique esports Venture

09/05/2018 | 11:17am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Niklas Grawé, today Chief Commercial Officer at Tre and CEO of the telecom operator hallon, has been appointed CEO of MRG's and Gamingzone Entertainment's joint venture in esports.

 

Niklas Grawé will head the establishment of a new community for esports fans with focus on entertainment, news and gaming possibilities. The market for esports is growing quickly and in certain markets it is larger than traditional sports. Only in the Nordics, there are already 650,000 daily followers spending in average 100 minutes a day viewing esports.

 

"It's awesome to get this opportunity to build a new, unique community for esports fan across the world", says Niklas Grawé. "Our ambition is to create a community where all esports fans love to spend time."

 

Niklas Grawé joined the Tre Group close to ten years ago and has among all led the creation of the telecom operator hallon. He has also been engaged in the creation of Groupon and Wayfinder.

 

"Niklas has the perfect experience to drive our innovative esports venture", says Per Norman, CEO of MRG. "Niklas combines strong leadership skills with innovative entrepreneurial thinking and digital competence."

 

Niklas Grawé will take on the new position latest at year-end.

 

MRG and Gamingzone Entertainment own 55 and 45 per cent respectively of the joint venture. The joint venture was announced through a press release on 21 May, 2018.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Per Norman, CEO MRG, tel. +46-72-230-91-91, per.norman@mrggroup.com

 

Åse Lindskog, Director Communications and IR, tel. +46-730-24-48-72, ase.lindskog@mrggroup.com

 

Karl Mikael Cakste, CEO of Gamingzone Entertainment, tel. +46(0)70-778-87-87, kmc@gze.global

 

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has over 300 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, the UK and Sportsbook license in Ireland. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

 

Gamingzone Entertainment is an entertainment company in esports focused on creating narrative and entertaining original e-sports content. The founders have a background from TV4, MTG and Endemol Shine and have been involved in productions of Big Brother, Idol, Survivor, Deal or no deal and more. Read more at www.gze.se.

 

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mrg/r/niklas-grawe-new-ceo-of-unique-esports-venture,c2608827

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niklas-grawe-new-ceo-of-unique-esports-venture-300706964.html

SOURCE MRG


© PRNewswire 2018
