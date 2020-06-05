Log in
Nikola To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

06/05/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

PHOENIX, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community and host a meeting at the following conference:

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference - VIRTUAL
Presentation Date: June 10, 2020, 3:30pm EST

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Nikola website (https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Nikola Corporation
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For further information on Nikola, please visit https://nikolamotor.com/, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Investor Relations

Kim Brady, CFO
Investors@nikolamotor.com

Media Relations

Nicole Rose
nicole.rose@nikolamotor.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301071616.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
