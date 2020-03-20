Nikolay Gorokhov appointed as head of ALROSA's Vladivostok branch

Share this by e-mail Facebook share by e-mail Twitter Print this Print

March 20, 2020 - ALROSA announces that Nikolay Gorokhov was appointed as head of the company's branch in Vladivostok after he got first place in the internal competition to fill this vacancy. Nikolay Gorokhov replaced Semyon Lavrentiev, who moved to head the Diamond Sorting Center in Mirny, Yakutia.

Nikolay Gorokhov started working in ALROSA's Yakutsk Diamond Trading Company in 2001. In his new position, he will be responsible for rough diamond sales in Vladivostok, logistics, Chinese market research and increasing the efficiency of the branch.

Semyon Lavrentiev, who has managed the Vladivostok branch since 2018, was appointed as a head of the Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny. He joined ALROSA in 2003 as a diamond sorter at DSC and held a position of diamond evaluator from 2005 to 2008. In 2008-2018, he worked at ALROSA's Kommeral company, the division responsible for sale of industrial diamonds, where he rose from a leading expert to the director.

'My congratulations to Nikolay Gorokhov on his appointment as director of our Far East branch. He will continue working with customers from Asia-Pacific and strengthening positive image of ALROSA. I also would like to thank Semyon Lavrentiev for his work and to wish him success in his new position,' commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Reference

ALROSA branch in Vladivostok was established in 2016 with the purpose to develop the Eurasian Diamond Center in the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok. First rough diamonds were sold there in August-September of 2016.

Diamond Sorting Center in Mirny is a point where ALROSA delivers all rough diamonds from its mining operations in Yakutia, including those mined by Almazy Anabara. After preliminary sorting and evaluation at DSC diamonds go to the ALROSA's United Selling Organization in Moscow and its branch Yakutsk Diamond Trading Company.

This page was last updated on 20 March 2020 at 16.36