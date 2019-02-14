Nikon Announces Z 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Joining Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless lens lineup is the pro-oriented NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens.This full-frame lens is sure to be a popular choice for professionals equipped with the Z 6 and Z 7 mirrorless cameras who need a reliable and fast standard zoom. It also features top-notch image quality and some of Nikon’s latest technology. Among these is an optical formula that uses specialized elements and coatings to combat aberrations and flare.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1459622-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_24_70mm_f_2_8.html

Product Highlights

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Programmable Control Ring

Information Panel and L.Fn Button

Weather-Sealed Design

Other features include an L-Fn button that offers the same options as the Fn1/Fn2 buttons found on the camera body. There is also a Lens Information Panel that provides a quick way of viewing aperture, focus distance, and depth-of-field. Additionally, the lens has a fast autofocus system, a programmable Control Ring, and large focus and zoom rings.

