Nikon Announces Z 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens for Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Joining Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless lens lineup is
the pro-oriented NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Nikon
NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens.This full-frame lens is sure to be a
popular choice for professionals equipped with the Z 6 and Z 7
mirrorless cameras who need a reliable and fast standard zoom. It also
features top-notch image quality and some of Nikon’s latest technology.
Among these is an optical formula that uses specialized elements and
coatings to combat aberrations and flare.
Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1459622-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_24_70mm_f_2_8.html
Product Highlights
-
Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
-
Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
-
Programmable Control Ring
-
Information Panel and L.Fn Button
-
Weather-Sealed Design
Other features include an L-Fn button that offers the same options as
the Fn1/Fn2 buttons found on the camera body. There is also a Lens
Information Panel that provides a quick way of viewing aperture, focus
distance, and depth-of-field. Additionally, the lens has a fast
autofocus system, a programmable Control Ring, and large focus and zoom
rings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005289/en/