Nikon Releases Flagship D6 DSLR Camera and Two Mirrorless Z Lenses; More Info at B&H Photo

Nikon D6 Flagship DSLR Camera

As a camera series beloved by sports and action photographers, it is only fitting that the D6 boasts Nikon’s most advanced autofocus system to date. It is a 105-point all-cross-type AF system with a redesigned focus point layout and a triple-sensor arrangement that allows each focus point to provide coverage that is 1.6x greater than the D5. This should allow it to accurately and quickly track subjects in a wide range of shooting environments. Also, low-light performance of the system has gotten a boost, with it now able to function at down to -4.5 EV with the center point. Combine this with a 14 fps continuous shooting rate and a 180k-pixel RGB sensor for Advanced Scene Recognition and the D6 will deliver nearly unmatched performance. It even becomes the first DSLR to be able to track and follow an individuals eyes for even more precise focusing on individuals.

The Nikon D6 has a solid imaging pipeline. At its core is a 20.8MP FX-format CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 6 image processor. This latest generation has further enhanced image quality in low-light conditions and the sensitivity range can be set natively from ISO 100-102400 or expanded to ISO 50-3280000. Photographers can work nearly anywhere and benefit from exceptional image sharpness and clarity.

Speed is a highly of the D6, as it supports 14 fps continuous shooting for up to 200 frames. For silent shooting, live view and an electronic shutter can operate at up to 10.5 fps. Also, the camera can capture stunning video in up to UHD 4K at 30p or Full HD at 60p. This same tech enables the recording of 2MP stills at 60 fps or 8MP images at 30 fps. Supporting this data throughput are dual CFexpress (Type B)/XQD card slots. Of course, this speed isn’t everything. The D6 is a solid camera because it is built to withstand the most demanding conditions. Professional-grade weather sealing, a shutter rated to 400,000 cycles, and illuminated buttons complete the package. An updated EN-EL18c Battery Pack even provides longer shooting times.

Workflow has been enhanced as well with the D6. This includes a 1000BASE-T LAN connection that is 15% faster than the D5. Also, wireless connections are supported natively in either 2.4 or 5 GHz bands and the WT-6A/B/C Wireless Transmitter can boost wireless performance. And, as the latest flagship DSLR, Nikon has equipped the D6 with all the latest functions and features. This includes multiple exposures, creative filters, focus stacking, and even Kensington lock compatibility.

Now the widest S-Line prime for the Z Series, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S is a high-quality lens that is well suited to landscapes, astrophotography, architecture, reportage, and more. It also features specialized elements to combat aberrations of all types, and has a Nano Crystal Coat and Super Integrated Coating to minimize flare and reflections. Another feature is an advanced focusing system that uses stepping motors for smooth, near-silent, and fast AF. The lens, just like all other lenses in the line, has a programmable control ring for quickly adjusting certain settings, such as manual focus or aperture, and it is dust- and moisture-resistant. It is a solid wide-angle release for Z shooters.

The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR Lens is an incredibly versatile zoom lens designed for full-frame Z cameras. It has an extremely useful wide-angle to telephoto zoom range. Nikon kept the overall size and weight down through the use of a conservative f/4-6.3 maximum aperture. It can serve as the go-to all-around zoom for shooters looking to bring a single lens along for an evening outing or an entire vacation.

For improved usability, the lens is equipped with Vibration Reduction. This will help stabilize video recordings and ensure sharp images even at longer focal lengths. Also, it has a programmable control ring for rapidly adjusting select settings. This lens can be used on Nikon’s APS-C mirrorless cameras, such as the Z 50 where it offers an equivalent focal length of 36-300mm.

