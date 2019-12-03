Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Niman Ranch : Welcomes Alicja Spaulding as Vice President of Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 02:54pm EST

Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in humanely and sustainably raised pork, beef and lamb, today announced the appointment of Alicja Spaulding to the position of vice president of marketing. In this role, Spaulding will determine the marketing and brand strategy to grow Niman Ranch’s market share and brand awareness.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Alicja to the Niman Ranch team,” said Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch General Manager. “She brings with her a wealth of professional experience, with strengths in marketing strategy, digital, e-commerce and consumer activation that will help Niman Ranch continue to grow, evolve and support our network of independent family farmers.”

Prior to joining Niman Ranch, Alicja served as Director of eCommerce for Diversified Foodservice Supply where she created and implemented the digital marketing strategy for a commercial kitchen equipment, supplies, and parts business.

“For years now Niman Ranch has been a brand I trusted, appreciated and personally consumed. I admire how focused they are on partnering with and supporting family farms, developing sustainable farming, and always treating animals with care,” said Spaulding. “I am excited and honored to be part of this team and work with a brand I hold such a strong affinity for.”

Alicja joins Niman Ranch with 15 years of experience merging the analytical and creative sides of marketing to drive profitability and market-share growth. She comes with strong food industry experience serving as the head of marketing for SROriginals and Ticklebelly Desserts, an INC 5000’s Fast Growing Business, as well as serving as the Director of Marketing for a restaurant group. Spaulding earned her bachelor’s degree from Brock University in Canada and received her MBA from the University of New Mexico.

With more than 40 years as an industry leader, Niman Ranch is a community of more than 740 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the finest-tasting meat. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared products are Certified Humane® and available nationwide at both food-service and retail locations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:51pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MRCD 2019-PARK
BU
03:50pCANCOM : CANCOM SE capital increase fully placed at EUR 49.70 per new share
EQ
03:49pAMAZON COM : Introduces 'Plug and Play' AI Tools -- Update
DJ
03:49pTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Selected as Launch Partner of New Service from Amazon Web Services
BU
03:48pGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Depositato ricorso di 7Pixel Srl nei confronti di Google LLC per la determinazione del danno causato dalla condotta anti-concorrenziale accertata dalla Commissione europea in data 27 giugno 2017
PU
03:46pBMW of North America Reports November 2019 U.S. Sales.
BU
03:46pPSI Services Acquires Caliper, Grows Talent Management Roster With Leaders in Assessing and Developing High Performing Sales Teams
BU
03:45pProminent Public Finance Attorney Tony Solimine Joins Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
PR
03:44pShell, Mitsubishi, Trafigura present bids for Ecuador oil contract - minister
RE
03:43pINTUITIVE SURGICAL : HUD Continues Support for Fifteen States and Four U.S. Territories Recovering from Major Disasters
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group