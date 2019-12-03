Niman Ranch : Welcomes Alicja Spaulding as Vice President of Marketing

Niman Ranch, the pioneering leader in humanely and sustainably raised pork, beef and lamb, today announced the appointment of Alicja Spaulding to the position of vice president of marketing. In this role, Spaulding will determine the marketing and brand strategy to grow Niman Ranch’s market share and brand awareness.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Alicja to the Niman Ranch team,” said Chris Oliviero, Niman Ranch General Manager. “She brings with her a wealth of professional experience, with strengths in marketing strategy, digital, e-commerce and consumer activation that will help Niman Ranch continue to grow, evolve and support our network of independent family farmers.”

Prior to joining Niman Ranch, Alicja served as Director of eCommerce for Diversified Foodservice Supply where she created and implemented the digital marketing strategy for a commercial kitchen equipment, supplies, and parts business.

“For years now Niman Ranch has been a brand I trusted, appreciated and personally consumed. I admire how focused they are on partnering with and supporting family farms, developing sustainable farming, and always treating animals with care,” said Spaulding. “I am excited and honored to be part of this team and work with a brand I hold such a strong affinity for.”

Alicja joins Niman Ranch with 15 years of experience merging the analytical and creative sides of marketing to drive profitability and market-share growth. She comes with strong food industry experience serving as the head of marketing for SROriginals and Ticklebelly Desserts, an INC 5000’s Fast Growing Business, as well as serving as the Director of Marketing for a restaurant group. Spaulding earned her bachelor’s degree from Brock University in Canada and received her MBA from the University of New Mexico.

With more than 40 years as an industry leader, Niman Ranch is a community of more than 740 independent family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock traditionally, humanely and sustainably to deliver the finest-tasting meat. All Niman Ranch pork, beef, lamb and prepared products are Certified Humane® and available nationwide at both food-service and retail locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005956/en/