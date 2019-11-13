NimbeLink Ranked 269th Fastest Growing Company In North America On Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NimbeLink, a leading provider of cellular IoT technology, solutions and services, announced its rank as 269th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. NimbeLink grew 407% percent during this period and was the highest ranked tech company from Minnesota.



NimbeLink’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Schwalbe, credits the NimbeLink team and the company’s focus on simplifying cellular IoT solutions and providing world class service and support for the company’s fast revenue growth. Schwalbe said, “Moving up the rankings in 2019 shows the continued dedication and hard work of the NimbeLink Team for innovation and world class service. We’re pleased to receive this recognition, and we would like to thank our customers and partners as well, as we drive continued growth of our patented technologies.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and US technology, media, and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

About NimbeLink

NimbeLink is the world’s most trusted partner for edge-based cellular connectivity solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). NimbeLink makes certified Skywire® cellular modems that are pin-compatible and future-proof and enable OEMs to dramatically reduce their cellular development time. In addition, NimbeLink develops and markets complete edge-to-enterprise Asset Tracking Solutions that are precisely configured to customers’ use cases. For more information, please call +1 612.285.3433, send a message , or visit www.nimbelink.com .

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the leading technology awards program in North America (United States and Canada). Combining technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth, Fast 500 companies—large, small, public, and private—span a variety of industry sectors and are leaders in hardware, software, telecom, semiconductors, life sciences, and energy tech. These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business today.

To learn more about Deloitte please visit their website at www.deloitte.com .

Contact

Ven Dixit

Ven.Dixit@NimbeLink.com

651.331.9225