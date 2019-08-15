Nimbus-T Set to Issue NTC Token on the Fusion Blockchain to Support Innovative Identity Management Application for the Healthcare Sector

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced its collaboration with Nimbus-T, a healthcare platform that provides secure identity management and authentication in the healthcare sector to prevent fraud, improve interoperability and preserve data integrity.

Nimbus-T will issue the NTC utility token on the Fusion blockchain to serve as the “gas” that supports transactions and data transfers on their application.

“We evaluated numerous blockchain projects to identify the best fit to support our development needs,“ said Jose Bolanos, CEO of Nimbus-T. “We landed on Fusion because of its innovative feature set and unique interoperability solution.”

Fusion’s interoperability protocol known as Distributed Control Rights Management (DCRM) is currently being enhanced by a team of well-known cryptographers and is due to be unveiled later this year. The technology will enable Nimbus-T to connect with existing healthcare infrastructure and blockchain systems while empowering patients to maintain privacy and control over their health records and medical identities.

”Nimbus-T are introducing innovative new infrastructure to support patients and hospitals with data privacy and storage,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. We think this is a natural fit for blockchain technology and are excited to part of the healthcare revolution.”

Nimbus-T’s patented technology empowers patients to create an encrypted QR code that can be used as a global healthcare identifier. The QR code can be stored on paper, mobile or ID card and manages all relevant patient information for medical documentation, genomic health, insurance information and more. The QR code will be registered and managed on the Fusion blockchain and distributed via the NTC token, enhancing security and facilitating fluid information transfer for Nimbus-T users.

