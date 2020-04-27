Nina Marino Named Among Los Angeles' Top Women Attorneys

White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that its Founding Partner Nina Marino is recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual special supplement honoring the city’s most influential women attorneys. The Journal’s Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes, “during this challenging time battling the coronavirus, we are relying on our trusted advisers more than ever. In times of uncertainty, lawyers . . . are particularly needed to help our businesses respond and react to issues at hand.”

"Being included in this selection of female trusted advisors is an honor,” said Marino. “This year’s honorees are an impressive group that have demonstrated an unwavering level of commitment to their clients.”

The Publisher explains in the feature, “Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception.” The honorees have been recognized for “exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large.”

A Certified Criminal Law Specialist, Marino has spent more than 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on both a national and international level. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud, including, wire and mail fraud, health care fraud, insurance, and bank fraud, as well as allegations of money laundering, conspiracy, computer crimes, bribery and kickbacks, counterfeiting and copyright infringement, tax crimes, securities cases, antitrust matters, and public corruption investigations. Marino represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices.

Marino “negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, District Attorneys, and Interpol in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes,” says the feature. “Recent matters include her work representing Donna Heinel, USC Associate Athletic Director and highest-ranking female in the department, who was indicted in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal.”

A champion for women’s issues for more than two decades, Marino helped change the gender composition of the American Bar Association’s educational programming. Marino is the founder of the Criminal Defense Law Section of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles (WLALA) and of the Los Angeles chapter of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA). At the Los Angeles Daily Journal’s Women Leadership in the Law series, Marino interviewed Eileen Decker, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission. In addition, Marino serves on the board of directors of C5LA, which focuses on creating a path to college for underserved youth.

