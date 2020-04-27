Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nina Marino Named Among Los Angeles' Top Women Attorneys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that its Founding Partner Nina Marino is recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual special supplement honoring the city’s most influential women attorneys. The Journal’s Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes, “during this challenging time battling the coronavirus, we are relying on our trusted advisers more than ever. In times of uncertainty, lawyers . . . are particularly needed to help our businesses respond and react to issues at hand.”

"Being included in this selection of female trusted advisors is an honor,” said Marino. “This year’s honorees are an impressive group that have demonstrated an unwavering level of commitment to their clients.”

The Publisher explains in the feature, “Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception.” The honorees have been recognized for “exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large.”

A Certified Criminal Law Specialist, Marino has spent more than 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on both a national and international level. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud, including, wire and mail fraud, health care fraud, insurance, and bank fraud, as well as allegations of money laundering, conspiracy, computer crimes, bribery and kickbacks, counterfeiting and copyright infringement, tax crimes, securities cases, antitrust matters, and public corruption investigations. Marino represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices.

Marino “negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, state attorneys general, District Attorneys, and Interpol in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes,” says the feature. “Recent matters include her work representing Donna Heinel, USC Associate Athletic Director and highest-ranking female in the department, who was indicted in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal.”

A champion for women’s issues for more than two decades, Marino helped change the gender composition of the American Bar Association’s educational programming. Marino is the founder of the Criminal Defense Law Section of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles (WLALA) and of the Los Angeles chapter of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA). At the Los Angeles Daily Journal’s Women Leadership in the Law series, Marino interviewed Eileen Decker, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission. In addition, Marino serves on the board of directors of C5LA, which focuses on creating a path to college for underserved youth.

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:00pALTAMIRA GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - ALTA
AQ
03:00pPortofino Announces $300,000 Financing
NE
03:00pWESTERN UNION : Tony's Fresh Market and the Western Union Foundation Donate USD $100K to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund
BU
02:58pNOW OPEN : AEC Excellence Awards 2020 Call for Entries
PU
02:54pALPHABET : Verizon will not cancel customers through June 30 because of coronavirus
RE
02:53pALLIANZ : and BBVA to form long-term bancassurance joint venture in Spain
PU
02:53pCNX RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:53pALLIANZ : and BBVA to form long-term bancassurance joint venture in Spain (nur Englisch)
PU
02:51pMID PENN BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49pMATEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
3BRENT : U.S. oil plunges 18%, Brent hovers near $20 a barrel
4CAC 40 : CAC 40 : Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group