Nina Marino Named Among Women of Influence by L.A. Biz Journals

White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino today announced that its Founding Partner Nina Marino has been selected among the 2019 Women of Influence by L.A. Biz Journals.

The annual list recognizes women who have made an impact both professionally and in the Los Angeles philanthropic community. Honorees are noted for mentoring, working with nonprofit organizations and pursuing charitable endeavors.

Marino has championed women's issues for more than two decades. She has helped change the gender composition of the ABA's educational programming and spoken at the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women’s Summit. Marino is the founder of the Criminal Justice Section of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and of the Los Angeles chapter of the Women's White Collar Defense Association. In addition, Marino serves on the board of directors of C5LA, which focuses on creating a path to college for underserved youth.

A prominent member of the criminal defense bar, Marino was recognized for more than 25 years of professional excellence as the recipient of the American Bar Association's Charles English Award, the highest national award for work in the field of criminal justice. She holds leadership roles on several ABA committees, including as a board member of the Criminal Justice Section Council and as founder of the Women in White Collar Subcommittee. In addition, Marino is the most recent former Chair of the Ninth Circuit Lawyer Representatives, Central District of California.

The Los Angeles Daily Journal and Los Angeles Business Journal have repeatedly recognized Marino for her influence and impact on the legal profession, and she is included among Best Lawyers' top practitioners in white collar criminal defense.

