Nina Marino and Richard Kaplan Nominated as Leaders in Law by Los Angeles Business Journal

10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Recognized for their exceptional legal skills and accomplishments within the Los Angeles business community, Richard Kaplan and Nina Marino, co-managing partners of Kaplan Marino, have individually been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards for the second year in a row.

Marino, a Certified Criminal Law Specialist, has spent nearly 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on both a national and international level. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud, including, wire and mail fraud, health care fraud, insurance, and bank fraud, as well as allegations of money laundering, conspiracy, computer crimes, bribery, and kickbacks, counterfeiting and copyright infringement, tax crimes, securities cases, antitrust matters, and public corruption investigations. Marino represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices.

Marino is the founder of the Criminal Justice Section of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and of the Los Angeles chapter of the Women's White Collar Defense Association. In addition, Marino serves on the board of directors of C5LA, which focuses on creating a path to college for underserved youth.

Kaplan has practiced as a private criminal defense attorney since earning his JD from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1987. Trying cases in State and Federal Court, Kaplan has represented clients against allegations including insurance fraud, Medicare fraud, murder, robbery, embezzlement, domestic violence, sex crimes, environmental crimes, white collar crimes, multi-kilo narcotic cases, as well as asset forfeiture matters. Kaplan regularly represents individuals on behalf of family offices, corporations in criminal regulatory matters, business executives and professionals.

Kaplan currently serves on the Executive Committee of the National Conference of Bar Presidents. Recently, he was the President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and is the Board Liaison to the Criminal Law Section (and a past Chairperson) and the immediate past Chair of the Solo and Small Firm / Law Practice Management Section.

​The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

About Kaplan Marino

The California-based lawyers at Kaplan Marino are known internationally as leaders in the field of white collar and complex criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on decades of experience, the firm’s lawyers provide an unparalleled level of legal representation. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
