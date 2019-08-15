Nina Marino of Kaplan Marino Named a Best Lawyers in America

White collar criminal defense firm Kaplan Marino announced today that Nina Marino, founding and managing partner, has been selected for inclusion in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for her work in the area of White Collar Criminal Defense. This is the second consecutive year Ms. Marino has been selected.

“To be recognized by my peers in the profession is an incredible honor,” said Marino, who also serves as the current Director of Continuing Legal Education for the Criminal Justice Section of the American Bar Association (ABA) and the chairperson for the Women in White Collar Committee. “I am grateful to be in the company of so many top-notch lawyers across the country.”

Marino is a Certified Criminal Law Specialist and has spent nearly 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on both a national and international level. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud, including, wire and mail fraud, health care fraud, insurance, and bank fraud, as well as allegations of money laundering, conspiracy, computer crimes, bribery, and kickbacks, counterfeiting and copyright infringement, tax crimes, securities cases, antitrust matters, and public corruption investigations.

Marino represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices. Marino’s ability to communicate persuasively with all government agencies at every level on behalf of her client has served her client’s interests for nearly three decades and is only matched by her skills as an effective and aggressive litigator.

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 87,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote and nearly 10 million evaluations were received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

​About Kaplan Marino

The California-based lawyers at Kaplan Marino are known internationally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on decades of experience, the firm’s lawyers provide an unparalleled level of legal representation. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.

