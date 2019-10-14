Log in
Nine Energy Service Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/14/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) announced today that it has scheduled its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call for Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the “Nine Energy Service Earnings Call”. Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 25, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13695511.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.


© Business Wire 2019
