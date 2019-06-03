Nine ProShares ETFs Added to TD Ameritrade's ETF Market Center's Commission-Free Menu

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the inclusion of
nine more of its ETFs to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center’s menu of
commission-free funds.
The new ProShares ETFs include dividend growth, fixed income and funds
focusing on global trends. They also include the first geared (inverse)
ETF offering on the platform.
“Commission-free ETF trading is becoming more critical as investors of
all types prioritize cost efficiency. Advisors and investors can now
access some of our largest and most popular ETFs without transaction
fees,” said Steve Cohen, managing director at ProShares. “We’re
delighted to expand our relationship with TD Ameritrade, and to improve
the accessibility of these funds to one of the largest and
fastest-growing custodians in the marketplace serving registered
investment advisors (RIAs) and individual investors.”
The nine additional funds offered commission free in the TD Ameritrade
ETF Market Center as of June 3 are:
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF
ProShares S&P 500® Bond ETF
ProShares Online Retail ETF
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF
ProShares Pet Care ETF
ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury
They join the following ProShares already available without commissions
in the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center:
ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF
ProShares Hedge Replication ETF
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
ProShares RAFI® Long/Short
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF
ProShares Merger ETF
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF
About ProShares
ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006.
ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than
$30 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as
dividend growth, interest rate-hedged bond and geared (leveraged and
inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products
that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to
manage risk and enhance returns.
Disclosures
ProShares Geared (leveraged or short) ETFs seek returns that are a
multiple of (e.g., 2x or -2x) the return of a benchmark (target) for
a single day, as measured from one NAV calculation to the next.
Due to the compounding
of daily returns, ProShares’ returns over periods other than one day
will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target
return for the same period. These effects may be more pronounced in
funds with larger or inverse multiples and in funds with volatile
benchmarks. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as
daily. For more on risks, please read the prospectus.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
ProShares ETFs are generally non-diversified and each entails certain
risks, which may include risks associated with the use of derivatives
(swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect
benchmark correlation, leverage and market price variance, all of which
can increase volatility and decrease performance. Short ProShares ETFs
should lose money when their benchmarks or indexes rise. Please see
their summary and full prospectuses
for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any
ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.
Shares of any ETF are generally bought and sold at market price (not
NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage
commissions will reduce returns.
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can
be found in their summary and full prospectuses.
Read them carefully before investing. Obtain them from your financial
advisor or broker-dealer representative or visit ProShares.com.
ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is
not affiliated with the funds’ advisor. ©2019 PSA PR-2019-3890
