Nine ProShares ETFs Added to TD Ameritrade's ETF Market Center's Commission-Free Menu

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the inclusion of nine more of its ETFs to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center’s menu of commission-free funds.

The new ProShares ETFs include dividend growth, fixed income and funds focusing on global trends. They also include the first geared (inverse) ETF offering on the platform.

“Commission-free ETF trading is becoming more critical as investors of all types prioritize cost efficiency. Advisors and investors can now access some of our largest and most popular ETFs without transaction fees,” said Steve Cohen, managing director at ProShares. “We’re delighted to expand our relationship with TD Ameritrade, and to improve the accessibility of these funds to one of the largest and fastest-growing custodians in the marketplace serving registered investment advisors (RIAs) and individual investors.”

The nine additional funds offered commission free in the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center as of June 3 are:

Fund Name Ticker ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF REGL ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF SMDV ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF EFAD ProShares S&P 500® Bond ETF SPXB ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF CLIX ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF EMTY ProShares Pet Care ETF PAWZ ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury TBX

They join the following ProShares already available without commissions in the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center:

Fund Name Ticker ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF EMDV ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF TOLZ ProShares Hedge Replication ETF HDG ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF OILK ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF PEX ProShares RAFI® Long/Short RALS ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF ALTS ProShares Merger ETF MRGR ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $30 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate-hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

Disclosures

ProShares Geared (leveraged or short) ETFs seek returns that are a multiple of (e.g., 2x or -2x) the return of a benchmark (target) for a single day, as measured from one NAV calculation to the next. Due to the compounding of daily returns, ProShares’ returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period. These effects may be more pronounced in funds with larger or inverse multiples and in funds with volatile benchmarks. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily. For more on risks, please read the prospectus.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. ProShares ETFs are generally non-diversified and each entails certain risks, which may include risks associated with the use of derivatives (swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect benchmark correlation, leverage and market price variance, all of which can increase volatility and decrease performance. Short ProShares ETFs should lose money when their benchmarks or indexes rise. Please see their summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Shares of any ETF are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing. Obtain them from your financial advisor or broker-dealer representative or visit ProShares.com.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds’ advisor. ©2019 PSA PR-2019-3890

