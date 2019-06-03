Log in
Nine ProShares ETFs Added to TD Ameritrade's ETF Market Center's Commission-Free Menu

06/03/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced the inclusion of nine more of its ETFs to the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center’s menu of commission-free funds.

The new ProShares ETFs include dividend growth, fixed income and funds focusing on global trends. They also include the first geared (inverse) ETF offering on the platform.

“Commission-free ETF trading is becoming more critical as investors of all types prioritize cost efficiency. Advisors and investors can now access some of our largest and most popular ETFs without transaction fees,” said Steve Cohen, managing director at ProShares. “We’re delighted to expand our relationship with TD Ameritrade, and to improve the accessibility of these funds to one of the largest and fastest-growing custodians in the marketplace serving registered investment advisors (RIAs) and individual investors.”

The nine additional funds offered commission free in the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center as of June 3 are:

 
Fund Name   Ticker
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF   REGL
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF   SMDV
ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF   EFAD
ProShares S&P 500® Bond ETF   SPXB
ProShares Online Retail ETF   ONLN
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF   CLIX
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF   EMTY
ProShares Pet Care ETF   PAWZ
ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury   TBX
 

They join the following ProShares already available without commissions in the TD Ameritrade ETF Market Center:

 
Fund Name   Ticker
ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF   EMDV
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF   TOLZ
ProShares Hedge Replication ETF   HDG
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF   OILK
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF   PEX
ProShares RAFI® Long/Short   RALS
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF   ALTS
ProShares Merger ETF   MRGR
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF   VIXM
 

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $30 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate-hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

Disclosures

ProShares Geared (leveraged or short) ETFs seek returns that are a multiple of (e.g., 2x or -2x) the return of a benchmark (target) for a single day, as measured from one NAV calculation to the next. Due to the compounding of daily returns, ProShares’ returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period. These effects may be more pronounced in funds with larger or inverse multiples and in funds with volatile benchmarks. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily. For more on risks, please read the prospectus.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. ProShares ETFs are generally non-diversified and each entails certain risks, which may include risks associated with the use of derivatives (swap agreements, futures contracts and similar instruments), imperfect benchmark correlation, leverage and market price variance, all of which can increase volatility and decrease performance. Short ProShares ETFs should lose money when their benchmarks or indexes rise. Please see their summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of risks. There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Shares of any ETF are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of ProShares before investing. This and other information can be found in their summary and full prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing. Obtain them from your financial advisor or broker-dealer representative or visit ProShares.com.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds’ advisor. ©2019 PSA PR-2019-3890


© Business Wire 2019
