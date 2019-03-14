Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nine banks win dismissal of Canadian rate-rigging lawsuit in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:27pm EDT
The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by investors that accused nine large banks, including six from Canada, of conspiring to manipulate a Canadian rate benchmark to improve profits from derivatives trading.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres rejected racketeering and antitrust claims by the lead plaintiff, the Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado, against Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and other banks.

Lawyers for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The proposed class action concerned the alleged suppression from August 2007 to June 2014 of the Canadian Dealer Offered Rate (CDOR), a rate at which banks would lend to corporate clients using bankers' acceptances, a short-term credit instrument.

CDOR, now called the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate, is calculated daily by Thomson Reuters based on rate submissions from banks.

The plaintiff accused banks of manipulating CDOR to reduce interest owed to investors on CDOR-based derivatives transactions in the United States, including swaps and Canadian dollar futures contracts, and boost profit.

But the judge said the alleged wrongful conduct occurred in Canada, which is not covered by the U.S. anti-racketeering law known as RICO, and the plaintiff failed to show that any rigging left it worse off.

Torres also found no proof of a common profit motive among banks to suppress CDOR because they held more CDOR-based derivative contracts, under which they made interest payments, than CDOR-based loans, on which they received interest payments.

Other defendants included Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc.

Canadian regulators updated the CDOR-setting process after the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada in January 2013 identified "potential" for manipulation.

The case is Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado v Bank of Montreal et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-00342.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.58% 29.46 Delayed Quote.18.87%
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.59% 102.67 Delayed Quote.14.44%
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.14% 72.86 Delayed Quote.6.92%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.21% 112.18 Delayed Quote.10.10%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.88% 7.889 Delayed Quote.14.24%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.05% 620.4 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA 0.11% 61.86 Delayed Quote.10.24%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.12% 102.64 Delayed Quote.9.86%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.17% 75.03 Delayed Quote.10.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pMIQ : Retail Imports Drop to Annual Low with Retailers Between Seasons and Tariff Hike on Hold
PU
05:44pNCGA ON RFS WAIVERS : When Will the Nonsense Stop?
PU
05:39pORANGE AND ROCKLAND UTILITIES : NYSPSC Approves O&R Joint Electric, Gas Rate Proposal
PU
05:36pSephora cuts ties with TV star's daughter after college cheating scam
RE
05:29pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : allows marketing of new device to help treat carbon monoxide poisoning
PU
05:28pUtilities Shares Slip as PG&E Worries Continue -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pNine banks win dismissal of Canadian rate-rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
05:27pFacebook product chief Cox to exit as focus shifts to messaging
RE
05:26pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Facebook Recovers From Outage -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTechnology Shares Climb as More Earnings Come In -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
4REDT ENERGY PLC : REDT ENERGY : Strategic Review and Placing and Open Offer
5DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.