NineStar Connect Opens Two Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Hancock County

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

GREENFIELD, Ind., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NineStar Connect, a smart utility providing water, sewer, electric and high speed fiber services, and Hancock Health, a full-service healthcare network serving Hancock County and the surrounding areas, have opened two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Hancock County, doubling the number of EV charging stations in the region east of Indianapolis. Click to Tweet.

The new Level 2 stations are located at NineStar Connect/Idea Co-op campus at 2331 East 600 North in Greenfield, and at the Hancock Wellness Center at 8505 N. Clearview Drive, McCordsville. Level 2 charging stations can provide 12-25 miles of range with a one-hour charge, and each station can charge two cars at once. NineStar Connect does not plan to charge for the service at the Idea Co-op location; a minimal charge of $2 per hour will be assessed at the Hancock Wellness Center location.

NineStar Connect decided to open the EV charging stations following the release of the Urban Land Institute Study on the Mount Comfort Corridor.

“The ULI study made it clear that the time to begin building EV infrastructure in Hancock County is now,” said Michael Burrow, president and CEO of NineStar Connect. “There are only 163 EV charging stations in the entire state of Indiana, and there were just two in the east Indianapolis region before we opened two more. The need for these stations will only increase as EV ownership grows.”

According to the ULI study, economic development in the Mount Comfort Corridor will hinge on EV infrastructure, since a number of auto manufacturers already have announced they will begin phasing out gas powered engines beginning in the next few years. There were approximately 1,725 EVs and 3,133 hybrid electric vehicles registered in Indiana at the end of 2017. Experts estimate that EV ownership will reach 15 million vehicles by 2030, and rural communities’ share of EV ownership will be approximately 4 percent.

An EV charging station is a welcome addition to the Hancock Health Wellness Center, according to Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health and Hancock Regional Hospital. “We want residents to take advantage of the wellness center and an EV charging station is an attractive service to offer to visitors,” he said.

The station at NineStar Connect/Idea Co-op was installed in August. “Since installation, our two charging docks have been very busy,” said David Spencer, director of marketing at NineStar Connect. “We have clearly tapped into a need in Hancock County and we feel this is a great service to our community and to our members.” 

About NineStar Connect
NineStar Connect is a smart utility located in Hancock County, Ind. The only rural co-op in the United States to offer fiber optic, electricity, water and sewer services, NineStar Connect’s mission is to deliver the utility infrastructure needed to drive economic development and growth for rural communities. More information is available at www.ninestarconnect.com.

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
