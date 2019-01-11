Nineteen Central Bankers Walk Into a Bar...

By Sarah Chaney

America's central bankers met in 2013 during a tumultuous period to debate when and how to wind down asset purchases. Still, the officials found a few opportunities at the Federal Open Market Committee meetings to poke fun at one another -- and find humor in the ultimate comedy-rich subject: monetary policy.

The 2013 FOMC transcripts, released Friday, noted 210 moments of laughter across nine meetings -- a drop from 247 in 2012. (They're marked by a "[Laughter]" tag in the transcripts; this isn't a joke.)

We've collected some of the best and worst cracks. Our background information and analysis is in italics. The rest are direct quotes from the transcripts. All job titles refer to positions held at the time.

January 29-30, 2013

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren contends that pushing down interest rates will help speed up the economic recovery. He uses low rates on auto loans as an example.

MR. ROSENGREN: An economist on my staff recently purchased a new car and, when asked why, immediately responded she wanted to take advantage of low rates offered on auto loans. The rate she received was equal to the current [personal-consumption-expenditures] inflation rate, which, as we all know, is well below 2%. Similarly, my wife has noted that with these low financing costs, we could replace my 1997 Ford Escort with roll-down windows with a car that might even have air conditioning. [Laughter]

Chairman Ben Bernanke references the joke in a summary of the discussion.

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: Motor vehicle spending and residential investment have been relatively strong, reflecting monetary stimulus. Indeed, people are now buying cars with air conditioning. [Laughter]

After Mr. Bernanke closes his discussion summary, he asks for comments. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard raises his hand.

MR. BULLARD: Mr. Chairman, as I understood it, some people are only considering buying cars with air conditioning. [Laughter]

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota chimes in.

MR. KOCHERLAKOTA: Which argues that policy maybe needs to be more accommodative.

March 19-20, 2013

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher quotes Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of the Bank of China, to highlight the importance of maintaining low inflation. Mr. Fisher notes that he can see eye to eye with Zhou on this point.

MR. FISHER: Well, Zhou is a communist and doesn't believe in God. I'm a Presbyterian, and I do, but I join him in saying "amen" to that sentiment. [Laughter]

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: A global-communist-Presbyterian conspiracy. [Laughter]

Officials find room for some banter on alcohol. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart launches the chat.

MR. LOCKHART: On what I guess is an encouraging note, a Miami director whose family is a leading producer of rum said that people who were previously drinking at home seem now to be imbibing outside the home. Always a good sign. [Laughter]

MR. FISHER. In Eric Rosengren's car, by the way. [Laughter]

MR. LOCKHART. This director urged us literally to not take away the punchbowl. [Laughter]

April 30-May 1, 2013

Chairman Bernanke can even make something light of the housing sector, which played a large role in the financial crisis.

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: In the housing sector, home sales and prices are up, with foreclosures and inventories down. Investors are buying many houses for cash. Higher beer sales may be a leading indicator for construction workers [laughter].

Perhaps the Fed's humor needs some explanation, such as via links to outside sources, suggested Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

MR. EVANS. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. First, I'd like to start with a proposal: With all of the cultural references that have been made today -- movies, The Lord of the Rings, "Memorable Movie Death #3," community college job fair -- it might be nice if the transcripts could reflect a link to the relevant website [laughter] so that future historians can make the proper associations.

June 18-19, 2013

Chairman Bernanke can't resist the opportunity to (humorously) use Fed jargon when announcing the departure of Fed economist David Reifschneider.

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: David's forward guidance is that he will be lifting off sometime in 2013:Q3, but the alt sims put the 70% confidence range at anywhere between tomorrow and 2017. [Laughter]

July 30-31, 2013

Central bankers love metaphors, but sometimes they run off the road.

MR. FISHER: You've been taking us on this journey, Governor Yellen, for two meetings now. We're not driving a car. We're driving a massive, double-wide, extra-wide 18-wheeler that's carrying explosive material and maybe hazardous material. When I hear your wonderful description -- and I'm going to kill this analogy now. [Laughter]

Conflicting views are an inherent aspect of central banking, Mr. Rosengren notes:

MR. ROSENGREN. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. When I received Book B of the Tealbook, I was interested to note that the language "continuing purchases until the unemployment rate is about 7%" appears in alternatives A and C but not in alternative B. It puts me in the rather unusual position of agreeing with Presidents Fisher and Lacker on monetary policy. [Laughter]

September 17-18, 2013

Chairman Bernanke announces the retirement of Harvey Rosenblum from the Dallas Fed, teeing up a solid Fed joke for Mr. Fisher.

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: Harvey started his Fed career at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank in 1970, when I was a senior in high school. [Laughter] He will have attended -- get this -- 189 regular FOMC meetings, including this one, starting with the meeting in November 1985 when he first became the research director at Dallas. Harvey has advised three presidents of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, including Mr. Boykin; Mr. McTeer, "the Lonesome Dove" [laughter]; and President Richard Fisher.

MR. FISHER. "The Lonesome Hawk." [Laughter]

Sometimes you just had to be there.

MICHAEL KILEY: Let me take care of your second question first. I'll introduce a comic element for an econometrician. The HP filter handles I(2) series, so there's no concern about nonstationarity there on the trend. [Laughter] But more seriously --

MR. KOCHERLAKOTA. That's one of the funniest things that has ever been said at an FOMC meeting. [Laughter]

MR. EVANS. But only a few of us understand it.

October 29-30, 2013

Economists are known for being long-winded.

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE: I would just get the Committee's sense. If we went to 6:00 and left whatever remained for tomorrow morning, would that be okay with everybody? So another hour, and let me turn to President Williams.

MR. WILLIAMS: Do I have a whole hour? [Laughter]

December 17-18, 2013

Sometimes central banking is so challenging, you just have to laugh about it.

VICE CHAIRWOMAN JANET YELLEN: Finally, in purely pragmatic terms, given that the unemployment rate has now reached 7% and in some plausible scenarios could reach 6 1/2 % in just a few months, I think it's appropriate and, indeed, almost pressing to clarify what will happen once the 6 1/2 % threshold has been crossed. Mr. Chairman, I know that communicating this entire bundle of messages is going to be quite a challenge, and I'm very grateful to you for taking this on. [Laughter]

CHAIRMAN BERNANKE. We can wait until March if you'd like. [Laughter]

