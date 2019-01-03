Ninja Nation Brings Its Signature Mobile Obstacle Course to Los Angeles

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninja Nation , America’s leader in world-class obstacle course arenas, announces that it will be expanding its mobile obstacle course to southern California. Beginning on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019, the mobile obstacle course will be open for booking in the Los Angeles area.



Ninja Nation is now offering its signature Mobile Obstacle Course in the Los Angeles area, led by American Ninja Warrior™ Star, Kyle Soderman.





The customizable 140-foot, dual race lane mobile obstacle course will bring a professional, safe and high energy American Ninja Warrior™ experience to life with state-of-the-art equipment that will empower everyone to push their minds and bodies to the limits. From civic events, school field days, PE curriculum and corporate team building events, the Ninja Nation mobile obstacle course is a fun and unique way to build confidence in everyone.

Ninja Nation Founder and CEO, Wayne Cavanaugh, is thrilled to bring Ninja Nation Mobile to LA. He knows athletes of all ages and skill levels in the area will be blown away by the experience. “Southern California and Los Angeles in particular was a desirable location for expanding Ninja Nation Mobile, with a thriving Ninja community and unbeatable weather it made perfect sense,” said Wayne. “We are looking forward to helping foster a love of obstacle course racing and Ninja in this vibrant and dynamic community.”

American Ninja Warrior™ star, Kyle Soderman will be heading up the Mobile Obstacle team in the Los Angeles area. “I am so excited to be a part of the Ninja Nation team,” said Kyle. “For years I've wanted to be a part of a team with a great mission and vision like Ninja Nation and I am excited to share the Mobile Obstacle Course experience while helping others develop confidence through the sport of Ninja.”

Ninja Nation’s Mobile obstacle course is available for all types of events from birthday parties to festivals, civic events to corporate team building, it is a great platform to have fun and challenge each other. Ninja Nation has two additional mobile obstacle courses in Colorado and Texas as well as three brick and mortar Gyms/Arenas in Colorado and Texas.

To book a Ninja Nation Mobile event in Los Angeles reach out to Kyle at kyle.soderman@ninjanation.com . And to learn more about everything the Mobile Obstacle Course has to offer visit https://ninjanation.com/ninja-nation-mobile .

About Ninja Nation

Ninja Nation is the leading provider of obstacle course arenas across the country, serving America’s youth and adults with the most exciting facilities for developing skills, strength and confidence. We love the sport of Ninja and Obstacle Course Racing, helping to support every aspect of its growth and believe everyone across the U.S. should have access to such an incredible activity.

We believe in providing a fitness alternative that is fun, challenging and teaches us to get back up and try again. We are development focused, driven to help our members get stronger, more fit and more confident. Our goal is to create over one million heroes. That’s one million kids and adults pushing their minds and bodies to limits they never thought possible on our courses and in our Arenas. Play, Train and Compete.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10b21972-4eb7-4c03-bfe0-1267a7ab5773