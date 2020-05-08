Log in
Ninjala Delayed Until June 24 Due to COVID-19

05/08/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Today, GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) announced that the release of their upcoming arena brawler, Ninjala, will be delayed until June 24, 2020. COVID-19 shutdowns have slowed the development process and GOE will no longer be launching the game on May 27.

“Ninjala is near completion, but we are significantly limited in how quickly we can work to test and finalize the game when we cannot be in the same room,” said Kazuki Morishita, President & CEO of GOE. “Although we are working hard to launch Ninjala and release it to our fans, the health and safety of our employees is paramount. We apologize to our Ninjala fans who were eagerly anticipating its launch, and we ask for your understanding as we work to bring you the best game we can in this additional month.”

Ninjala will be free to play on the Nintendo Switch and will be available for download from the Nintendo eShop on June 24. A Nintendo Account and internet access are required to download Ninjala. Players will not need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online.

To learn more about Ninjala, visit the official website, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Due to COVID-19, the release date and other information are subject to change.


© Business Wire 2020
