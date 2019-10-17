Log in
Nintendo Download: A Ghastly Ship Sails Into Port

10/17/2019 | 10:02am EDT

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005218/en/

Return of the Obra Dinn will be available on Oct. 18. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Return of the Obra Dinn – In 1802, the merchant ship Obra Dinn set out for the Orient with over 200 tons of trade goods. It never arrived. After five long years lost at sea, the missing ship has drifted back into the port at Falmouth with damaged sails and no visible crew. Your mission: dispatch immediately, find means to board the ship and discover what went wrong. This critically acclaimed first-person adventure, from the creator of the indie hit Papers, Please, features evocative visuals and unique exploration-based gameplay. You’ll need to use all your skills of logical deduction to reveal the terrifying truth behind this irresistible mystery. Return of the Obra Dinn will be available on Oct. 18.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


© Business Wire 2019
